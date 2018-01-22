My son works for the Guptas, Zuma not going anywhere ... yet – Magashule, AS IT HAPPENED
2018-01-22 15:04
ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule says the NEC has not yet made a decision on the future of President Jacob Zuma. He also acknowledged that his son has been working for the controversial Gupta family, "and it's not a secret".
Magashule: We've noted the killings in KZN. We know there's a commission that's been set up, and as the ANC, we need to resolve that matter. Says they won't go through the courts, but will deal with it politically and internally... engaging different groupings
Magashule: we have not arrived at any decision [on Zuma]. [I've] just said there is a discussion that this conversation that must take place, We are an organisation and discuss our own matters. Says they won't be dictated to, in terms of what to deal with
Magashule: "my son has been working for the Guptas, it's no secret ... but he is not involved in the farm"
Magashule says the dairy farm issue is with the NPA, "lets leave that matter"
Magashule says KZN and Free State will have interim leadership to make sure they go to conference. The ANC SG says they will give us names once they've informed their comrades.
Magashule: no timelines here, we engage, process things and discuss... give us time to deal with that matter
Magashule says the NEC discussed the Zuma matter and it would be left to the officials, says there are no timelines.
Magashule on Zuma's exit says officials were given the task to deal with it and would continue to do so. "This matter was discussed in the NEC because it's a matter of coordination between Luthuli House and government"
Magashule: looking forward to government implementing, without fail our resolutions from the 54th national conference
Magashule: NEC advised government to support the people of the Western Cape in handling the water crisis
Magashue says they agreed to resolve the party's problems internally. 'Everyone is happy that this is a political solution" and says they will rerun certain BGMs and conferences as mandated by the courts
Magashule: We have suspended, not dissolved the PECs of Free State and KwaZulu-Natal
Magashule says the Lekgotla has recommended that a moratorium be placed on the sale of state land
Magashule on land: whatever we do, we must act responsibly. Says they will engage traditional leaders and other stake holders on this
Magashule: we have adopted a mining charter but there is a need to engage and further consult with stakeholders
Magashule: Lekgotla agreed that we must convene a job summit, in the first quarter of the year. Says they want all stakeholders to participate so the country can move forward
Magashule: government directed to engage institutions of higher learning, says on issues such as accommodation and transport.
Magashule says the Lekgotla focused on free higher education and infrastructure - on higher education; commended government and other institutions for the work done to see the implementation of free higher education.
Magashule and his deputy Jessie Duarte have arrived