LIVE: Scuffle between ANC and BLF outside Luthuli House
2018-02-05 08:00
ANC supporters gather at the party's headquarters to defend it against BLF who are said to be marching to the building to 'undermine the party's leadership.
BLF supporters have not made a return since being chased
away from Luthuli House
"These rascals of the BLF" – ANC spokesperson
describes Hands off Zuma protesters
WATCH: ANC members chase BLF supporters away from Luthuli
House
VIDEO
Conflict as ANC members chase away a BLF supporter from
Luthuli House. Police keep the parties apart
ANC communications manager Khusela Sangoni tells the media
outside Luthuli House that there is no crisis in the ANC
ANC communications manager Khusela Diko says the ANC has not
received any formal notification of any marches to Luthuli House
Helen Joseph Street has been closed as police monitor the
protest outside Luthuli House
Protesters outside Luthuli House holding "Zuma Must Fall" placards. (Litaletu Zidepa, News24)
WATCH: 'This is a direct attack to the newly elected
leadership' - Luthuli House counter protest convener
VIDEO
