 

LIVE: Scuffle between ANC and BLF outside Luthuli House

2018-02-05 08:00

ANC supporters gather at the party's headquarters to defend it against BLF who are said to be marching to the building to 'undermine the party's leadership.

Are you there?  Send us your eyewitness accounts and photos.



LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 11:49
11:35
BLF supporters have not made a return since being chased away from Luthuli House
11:15
"These rascals of the BLF" – ANC spokesperson describes Hands off Zuma protesters
11:10
11:09
10:40
WATCH: ANC members chase BLF supporters away from Luthuli House
10:30
10:29
10:28
10:14
10:14
10:13
Conflict as ANC members chase away a BLF supporter from Luthuli House. Police keep the parties apart
10:08
10:07
ANC communications manager Khusela Sangoni tells the media outside Luthuli House that there is no crisis in the ANC
10:04
10:02
09:53
ANC communications manager Khusela Diko says the ANC has not received any formal notification of any marches to Luthuli House
09:46
09:41
09:33
09:31
Helen Joseph Street has been closed as police monitor the protest outside Luthuli House
09:29
09:18
09:13
09:06
Protesters outside Luthuli House holding "Zuma Must Fall" placards. (Litaletu Zidepa, News24)
08:55
WATCH: 'This is a direct attack to the newly elected leadership' - Luthuli House counter protest convener
08:49
08:46

Zuma refuses to go - these are the ANC's options

President Jacob Zuma has dug in his heels and it is now up to the ANC to remove him from office.

08:45
Quiet outside Luthuli House ahead of protest
08:17
08:00

ANC NWC summoned to Luthuli House

In the strongest indication yet that President Jacob Zuma won't voluntarily step down as head of state, the 20 members of the ANC's national working committee have been summoned to a special meeting on Monday afternoon.
08:00

'Please recall Zuma before SONA' - FutureSA

A number of civic organizations under the banner of Future South Africa have written a letter to ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa urging the ANC to recall President Jacob Zuma before the State of the Nation Address
08:00

Cyril must avoid a Zuma Sona

State of the nation address (Sona) or a motion of no confidence: these are the options that National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete is considering. It follows a request by opposition leaders Julius Malema and Mmusi Maimane.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: ANC members chase BLF supporter away from Luthuli House
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday 3 February 2018-02-03 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 