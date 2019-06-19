 

LIVE: Faith Muthambi to chair Cogta committee

2019-06-19 13:44

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina has revealed who will head the various portfolio committees in the sixth term of Parliament.

Parliament Committee room. (Duncan Alfreds, News24
LIVE NEWS FEED

ANC SG Ace Magashule and chief whip Pemmy Majodina denies factional considerations taken into account in nominating committee chairpersons, tweets @gerbjan
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule briefs the media on the chairs
Supra Mahumapelo will be chairperson of Portfolio Committee on Tourism, tweets @gerbjan
These deployments are a culmination of a rigorous and a careful process of putting together a capable and competent leadership that will bolster the constitutional role of Parliament to conduct effective oversight over the Executive in the interest of the people of South Africa. Tweet from @ANCParliament
We are expressly confident that the men and women we are announcing today for the positions of Chairpersons and Whips will steer Parliament on the correct path to fully achieve this gigantic task. Tweet from @ANCParliament
Mandla Mandela will be chairperson for agriculture and land reform, tweets @gerbjan
Maurencia Gillion will be social development chairperson and Yunus Carrim will return as finance chairperson tweets @gerbjan
ANC SG Ace Magashule says they are negotiating with one of opposition parties about position of SCOPA chair tweets @gerbjan
ANC SG Ace Magashule says they’re going to demand “tight scrutiny on delivery of services” from Committee chairpersons tweets @gerbjan
These are the people who will represent you in Parliament, provincial legislatures

This is the list of individuals who will be representing South Africans nationally in Parliament, as well as regionally in the provincial legislatures.
Faith Muthambi lined up for top post

Faith Muthambi, the former minister of public service and administration who was sent packing by Cyril Ramaphosa 18 months ago, may soon be back in the public eye as the new chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on justice.
The sixth Parliament: For SA to work, the ANC needs to contain itself

Parliament is an absolutely wonderful place to be stationed as a journalist. There is arguably no better gig than to be a member of the Parliamentary Press Gallery, observing the process of oversight and law-making from up close and having a front-row seat to some of the country’s most important inflection points.
