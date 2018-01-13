AS IT HAPPENED: Ramaphosa: '2018 is the year of renewal, unity and jobs'
Updates from the ANC 106th birthday celebrations in East London, where party president Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his first January 8 statement.
Ramaphosa targets 'billions' in graft
The new leader of South Africa's ruling party vows to crack down on the corruption that has weakened the African National Congress in a new push to end inequities that haunt the nation more than 20 years after the end of white minority rule.
The cake will not be eaten, and instead will be donated to an organisation that takes care of the welfare of others.
Three bottles of Moet and the cake are taken to the stage
Ramaphosa's inaugural January 8 statement is done. The stadium sings a struggle song in honour of O.R Tambo.
Ramaphosa urging ANC members to fight tribalism, racism, xenophobia
Ramaphosa: Improving access to justice and accelerating the transformation of the judicial system remains a key priority for the ANC
Zuma booed for the fifth time as Ramaphosa thanks him for establishing the commission of inquiry of state capture
Ramaphosa: we need to act with urgency and purpose to restore our SOEs
Ramaphosa says through targeted investment & improved infrastructure townships and rural areas can become nodes & sectors of economic activities
Ramaphosa says those who receive tenders but fail to do the work will lose their tenders, will follow up at all government levels; provinces and municipalities included
Ramaphosa: Critical to the expansion of access to economic opportunities is the implementation of a free higher education for students from poor and working class backgrounds whose household income is less than R350,000.
Ramaphosa: Our vision is an economy that encourages and welcomes investment, offers policy certainty and addresses barriers that inhibit growth and social inclusion
Ramaphosa: We shall redouble our efforts to build a society in which black poverty & white privilege are consigned to the past, replaced by solidarity
Ramaphosa says the conference also wanted the party's veterans to play a more meaningful role in rebuilding the party
Ramaphosa says conference also said it wanted to see the alliance strengthened, 'still fit for purpose'
Ramaphosa says conference decided that squabbles within the party must come to an end
Ramaphosa: As a prominent leader of the ANC, ANCWL, federation of South African Women & the UDF she represented the epitome of selfless service to the South African people
Ramaphosa says the ANC will renew its focus on rebuilding society, to rid the country of poverty. 'Place at the top of our agenda Madiba's vision of a non-sexist society
Ramaphosa: we shall use this occasion to unite, renew & rebuild our movement, which he dedicated so much of his life for. Says they will realise his vision for a South Africa where all who lived in it lived in peace
Ramaphosa: We take this opportunity to reaffirm ANC’s commitment to values & principles to which many of our legends dedicated their lives