 

AS IT HAPPENED: #VatAllesMarch demonstrators leave Tshwane House

2018-01-26 11:00

The group called "All Tshwane Vat Alles Employees" are marching to the Union Buildings in Pretoria over jobs.

Last Updated at 18:53
14:55
14:16
13:28
13:09
The average household size in the City of Tshwane is three
12:52
12:44
A heavy police presence is visible outside Tshwane House
12:40
About 15% of household in the City of Tshwane have no income, says StatsSA
12:39
The City of Tshwane was the fastest growing municipality in South Africa, on average, between 1997 and 2011. - StatsSA
12:28
The City of Tshwane has a well-established manufacturing sector with the automotive industry being a key player in this sector. The City boasts the highest concentration of automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the country. - StatsSA
12:28
Demonstrators are demanding that thousand be reemployed after their contacts came to an end with the City of Tshwane
12:27
The City of Tshwane has contributed 22.2% to the SA's total exports and 15.9% to its total trade in 2011. - StatsSA
12:20
Traffic has been disrupted on Lillian Ngoyi and Nana Sita Street because of the Vat Alles march
12:18
The City of Tshwane's economy is highly service-based with community services and government, financial services and manufacturing as the most significant sectors. - StatsSA
12:12
12:12
12:11
In the City of Tshwane, 4.2% of adults (over 20 years) have no schooling, 34% have matric, and 23.4% have higher education
12:06
12:06
12:04
According to StatsSA, the unemployment rate in the City of Tshwane is 24.2%, while the youth unemployment rate is 32.6%
12:01
11:59
11:57
11:55
Organisations in the Vat Alles march include the ANCYL, Imatu and Samwu
11:50
The City of Tshwane has experienced an urbanisation rate of 1.6% over the past three years with 89.3% of the population living in urban areas, says StatsSA
11:45
Marchers are moving through Pretoria
11:25
According to StatsSA, approximately 24.3% of the population has been classified as living in poverty, down from 25.8% in 2010 and only 1.1% of the population living on less than $2 per day, the city is making tremendous strides in bridging the poverty gap
11:23
The VatAllesMarch consists of mainly EPWP workers (Extended Public Works Programme) whose contracts have expired
11:09

The municipality's main economic sectors are community services and government, followed by finance and manufacturing.

Metal products, machinery and household products are the largest sub-sectors within manufacturing.

The city has a well-established manufacturing sector, with the automotive industry representing the most significant component. - StatsSA

11:04
The City of Tshwane contributes at least 26.8% of the Gauteng Province's GDP and 9.4% of the GDP of the national economy, according to StatsSA
11:01
11:01
11:01
11:01
