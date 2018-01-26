AS IT HAPPENED: #VatAllesMarch demonstrators leave Tshwane House
2018-01-26 11:00
The group called "All Tshwane Vat Alles Employees" are marching to the Union Buildings in Pretoria over jobs.
The average household size in the City of Tshwane is three
A heavy police presence is visible outside Tshwane House
About 15% of household in the City of Tshwane have no
income, says StatsSA
The City of Tshwane was the fastest growing municipality in
South Africa, on average, between 1997 and 2011. - StatsSA
The City of Tshwane has a well-established manufacturing sector with the
automotive industry being a key player in this sector. The City boasts the
highest concentration of automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in
the country. - StatsSA
Demonstrators are demanding that thousand be reemployed
after their contacts came to an end with the City of Tshwane
The City of Tshwane has contributed 22.2% to the SA's total
exports and 15.9% to its total trade in 2011. - StatsSA
Traffic has been disrupted on Lillian Ngoyi and Nana Sita
Street because of the Vat Alles march
The City of Tshwane's economy is highly service-based with
community services and government, financial services and manufacturing as the
most significant sectors. - StatsSA
In the City of Tshwane, 4.2% of adults (over 20 years) have
no schooling, 34% have matric, and 23.4% have higher education
According to StatsSA, the unemployment rate in the City of
Tshwane is 24.2%, while the youth unemployment rate is 32.6%
Organisations in the Vat Alles march include the ANCYL, Imatu
and Samwu
The City of Tshwane has experienced an urbanisation rate of 1.6% over
the past three years with 89.3% of the population living in urban areas, says
StatsSA
Marchers are moving through Pretoria
According to StatsSA, approximately 24.3% of the population has been
classified as living in poverty, down from 25.8% in 2010 and only 1.1% of the
population living on less than $2 per day, the city is making tremendous
strides in bridging the poverty gap
The VatAllesMarch consists of mainly EPWP workers (Extended
Public Works Programme) whose contracts have expired
The municipality's main economic sectors are community
services and government, followed by finance and manufacturing.
Metal products,
machinery and household products are the largest sub-sectors within
manufacturing.
The city has a well-established manufacturing sector, with the
automotive industry representing the most significant component. - StatsSA
The City of Tshwane contributes at least 26.8% of the Gauteng Province's
GDP and 9.4% of the GDP of the national economy, according to StatsSA