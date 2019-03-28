LIVE: 'There was something there' - Agrizzi on possible relationship between Bosasa, Eskom at #statecaptureinquiry
2019-03-28 10:04
Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi has returned to the witness stand at the state capture commission of inquiry, and has willingly agreed to continue giving testimony regardless of threats being made on his life.
VIDEO [Live stream courtesy of SABC NEWS]
Back from tea adjournment - Agrizzi is still on the stand.
I can't fault Bosasa there.
Onto kitchen contract by prisoners: Prisoners were used to cook food, training development was being done.
Agrizzi says he is not sure about Eskom, does not know exactly what happened but will do some digging as he has been informed "something was there".
Lindela underwent a re-negotiation process. It was preexisting to the other contracts, Agrizzi says.
Agrizzi says in 2004 to 2007 the company was awarded the correctional services – Training Contract, Catering Contract at 7 Management areas, Correctional Services – Sondolo IT Access Control and CCTV Contract.
Agrizzi says in 2001 to 2004 - Bosasa was awarded Airports Company SA, Post Office, predominantly Security Guarding Contracts.
Cash would be paid to non-existent labourers, cash would then come back to Bosasa, Agrizzi confirms. Happened for about a year.
When I found it I went with and put a stop to it. It wasn't safe, says Agrizzi. We had ladies collecting cash... Something was bound to go wrong.
Agrizzi tells DCJ Zondo that Bosasa paid about 38 politicians. He says Gavin Watson was the ultimate decision maker on who gets bribed.
PP: Who decided who woud receive cash?
AA: Gavin was the ultimate decision-maker. Along with shareholder.
8 May 1998/9 - Agrizzi first employed by Bosasa. First interview was with Danny Mansell..Lindy Gouws' name also mentioned.
Mansell and Watson were shareholders/directors.
AA: Witnesses do get interfered with...
PP: What amounts were delivered?
AA: R900 000, another million Rand the following Monday... VT would collect them at Lanseria, to assess the risk.
Agrizzi: Bulk deliveries every week. Andries Van Tonder would go to Gavin and ask him how much he needed, VT would then go 'give me xx amount of chickens'.
R2m mimumum; R6.5m maximum amounts in the volts. Cash available for distribution. Directors were paid in cash to avoid paying tax.
The crash was manipulated, says Agrizzi. Says 70% of the information was lost.
AA: "I take it in my strive now. I've been cautioned, perhaps I should take these things more seriously."
PP: [Note left on Agrizzi's window] Mentions his mother, what car he drives.
"Stop talking about State Capture, and only Bosasa"
Agrizzi says he is flippent about threats. Try not to make a big thing about it. Haven't briefed my family on this yet, they will be hearing this for the first time.
Light homour at the inquiry as Zondo asks Agrizzi if he feels comfortable sharing it before speaking to his family.
Agrizzi, taking the stand this morning, quipped: "It's nice to see you again, Chair."
He is dressed in a sombre black suit, light blue tie.
They start dealing with recent threats, a note left on his windscreen.
Zondo starts by raising his concerns over the arrest of Agrizzi and others who appeared before.
Advocate Pretorius: Correct that you haven't been offered a reward or incentive to testify here today?
Agrizzi: That is correct. Freely and voluntarily.
PP: You are not under any sort of compulsion to give evidence, Mr Agrizzi?
AA: Most definitely not.
More allegations expected as Agrizzi returns to the Zondo commission this week
Former Bosasa executive turned whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi is expected to return to the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture to complete his testimony.
Head of the commission's legal team advocate Paul Pretorius, SC, announced on Monday morning that former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter and Agrizzi would testify this week.
"Mr Peet Venter and Mr Angelo Agrizzi will testify this week and then on Friday there will be further witnesses, depending on the length of time that is allocated to each of those witnesses – the witnesses due on Friday may have to come on Monday," he told inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Agrizzi will no longer testify at Mokgoro inquiry as expected
Ex-Bosasa boss turned whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi will no longer appear before the Justice Mokgoro inquiry.
The commission's spokesperson, Bongiwe Gambu, confirmed to News24 on Thursday that Agrizzi will no longer testify as expected.
"He has been advised about his constitutional rights in light of the pending serious criminal charges against him," she said.
Angelo Agrizzi back in the hot seat at the state capture inquiry
More fireworks are expected at the state capture commission of inquiry when former Bosasa chief operations officer (COO) Angelo Agrizzi returns to the witness stand on Thursday.
Agrizzi dropped many bombshells earlier this year when he testified at the commission and implicated senior politicians during his marathon testimony.
These included extensive allegations of corruption involving several government ministers – including Nomvula Mokonyane and Gwede Mantashe – as well as ANC MPs, journalists, union officials, and testimony about Bosasa (now African Global Operations) collusion with senior officials over more than a decade to cook tender documents and score lucrative contracts with the state.