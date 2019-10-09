 

AS IT HAPPENED | Zondo grants Angelo Agrizzi postponement in #StateCaptureInquiry

2019-10-09 10:02

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has face the prospect of cross-examination in the state capture commission.

Angelo Agrizzi testifies at the state capture inqu
Last Updated at 11:48
11:12
Zondo adjourns the commission
11:09
Pretorius says it is not true that Agrizzi implicated people and broke the rules of the commission
11:07
DCJ says when he granted an opportunity to cross examine today he had hoped that all parties involved would be available today. Tweet from @StateCaptureCom
11:01
Back from short adjournment - Zondo says when he granted Wakeford permission on Monday to cross-examine Agrizzi and Vorster - it was based on the understanding that all parties concerned would be available today. Tweet from @J_chabalala
10:59
Zondo postpones the matter with an understanding that a resolution date will be fixed
10:58
Zondo acknowledges the delay in dealing with Wakeford's application
10:57
Armaments Corporation of South Africa CEO Kevin Wakeford was granted permission to cross-examine Agrizzi
10:54
Wakeford attorney says his client is dissatisfied
10:51
Pretorius says the parties have reached consensus
10:19
Commission resumes, currently the legal teams are placing themselves on record before the proceedings. The evidence leader is Adv Paul Pretorius. Adv Pretorius request for 30 minutes adjournment in order for the legal teams to sort out some technicalities. Tweet from @StateCaptureCom
10:19
DCJ Zondo is here. Proceedings now underway. Head of legal team advocate Paul Pretorius SC tells Zondo that Agrizzi and Vorster wants to apply for a postponement but Wakeford plans to oppose it. Tweet from @J_chabalala
10:18
Zondo grants 20 minute adjournment
10:18
Pretorius asks for a short adjournment
10:16
Evidence leader Paul Pretorius says Agrizzi will apply for a postponement
10:03
10:02

