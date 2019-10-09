AS IT HAPPENED | Zondo grants Angelo Agrizzi postponement in #StateCaptureInquiry
2019-10-09 10:02
Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has face the prospect of cross-examination in the state capture commission.
Stream courtesy of the SABC
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
11:48
Zondo adjourns the commission
Pretorius says it is
not true that Agrizzi implicated people and broke the rules of the commission
DCJ says when he granted an opportunity to cross examine today he had hoped that all parties involved would be available today.
Tweet from @StateCaptureCom
Back from short adjournment - Zondo says when he granted Wakeford permission on Monday to cross-examine Agrizzi and Vorster - it was based on the understanding that all parties concerned would be available today.
Tweet from @J_chabalala
Zondo postpones the matter with an understanding that a resolution
date will be fixed
Zondo acknowledges the delay in dealing with Wakeford's
application
Armaments Corporation of South Africa CEO Kevin Wakeford was granted permission to cross-examine Agrizzi
Wakeford attorney says his client is dissatisfied
Pretorius says the parties have reached consensus
Commission resumes, currently the legal teams are placing themselves on record before the proceedings.
The evidence leader is Adv Paul Pretorius.
Adv Pretorius request for 30 minutes adjournment in order for the legal teams to sort out some technicalities.
Tweet from @StateCaptureCom
DCJ Zondo is here. Proceedings now underway. Head of legal team advocate Paul Pretorius SC tells Zondo that Agrizzi and Vorster wants to apply for a postponement but Wakeford plans to oppose it.
Tweet from @J_chabalala
Zondo grants 20 minute adjournment
Pretorius asks for a short adjournment
Evidence leader Paul Pretorius says Agrizzi will apply for a
postponement
Agrizzi on coming clean: 'I sleep very well at night, thank you'
Former Bosasa boss turned whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi has encouraged other whistleblowers to come forward and tell their stories.
All eyes on Angelo Agrizzi as he returns to state capture inquiry
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is expected to return to the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday morning.
'Very plausible' that Gavin Watson was trying to flee country when he died - Angelo Agrizzi
Corruption-accused former COO of Bosasa Angelo Agrizzi has said that it is ''very plausible'' that his recently deceased former boss Gavin Watson may have been trying to flee the country when he died
Angelo Agrizzi accused of lying under oath at state capture inquiry - report
Former Bosasa COO-turned-whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi has been accused of lying under oath at the state capture inquiry.