 

LIVE | Apartheid flag is representative of apartheid, says judge

2019-08-21 10:03

Judgment on whether the apartheid flag is hate speech is being read.

Apartheid flag.
Last Updated at 11:21
11:20
Judge says that AfriForum's literal interpretation violates the Constitution in several respects
11:17
The Constitution prohibits "advocacy of hatred that is based on race, ethnicity, gender or religion, and that constitutes incitement to cause harm".
11:16
Section 16 (2) of the Constitution excludes certain categories of expression, says judge
11:11
Words in the Equality Act, must be interpreted to mean ideas, says judge
11:08
Words should not be taken literally, says judge
11:07
Judge says the purpose of the Equality Act regarded speech as all forms of expression and ideas, not limited to verbal representation
11:01
10:59
Equality Act is linked to the Bill of Rights in the Constitution, says judge
10:58

Section 10 of the Equality Act:  

Prohibition of hate speech     

(1) Subject to the proviso in section 12, no person may publish, propagate, advocate or communicate words based on one or more of the prohibited grounds, against any person, that could reasonably be construed to demonstrate a clear intention to-  

(a)     be hurtful;  

(b)     be harmful or to incite harm;  

(c)     promote or propagate hatred.

10:56

Equality Act:  

To give effect to section 9 read with item 23 (1) of Schedule 6 to the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, so as to prevent and prohibit unfair discrimination and harassment; to promote equality and eliminate unfair discrimination; to prevent and prohibit hate speech; and to provide for matters connected therewith.

10:53
Law prohibits hate speech, says judge
10:51
Judge now turns to the definition of hate speech
10:50
The dominant meaning for the old flag is that it is a crime against humanity
10:50
Apartheid which is represented by the old flag must be acknowledged as a crime against humanity
10:47

10:45
Judge considers the international meaning of the flag
10:42
The old flag representative of apartheid which has been declared a crime against humanity, says judge
10:40
AfriForum testified that during apartheid the flag was a symbol of the regime's power in an oppressive and racist system
10:38
Old flag represents racial segregation, separation and oppression, testified the Nelson Mandela Foundation
10:35
The flag is still divisive, says judge
10:34
The Flag Act was part of a scheme of statutes designed to enact white supremacy and black disenfranchisement, says judge
10:33

Apartheid laws restricted urban areas to blacks.  

Blacks were labourers and whites were masters, says judge  

10:30
Apartheid flag adopted in June 1927
10:28

British flag preceded the apartheid flag as the South African flag.  

The first call for a local flag was made in 1919, says judge

10:26
The old flag must be interpreted against its history and meaning, says judge
10:24

10:24
Gratuitous displays of the apartheid flag must be evaluated to see whether they qualify as hate speech
10:22
Case turns on the old flag and hate speech, says the judge
10:21
South Africa has moved on, says AfriForum
10:20
Judge handles AfriForum's response
10:20
Apartheid rule and oppression was no exaggeration, says judge
10:18

10:18
10:17
Judge goes through examples of how black people were humiliated during apartheid
10:15

10:13
The reason for the case results from "Black Monday" demonstrations, says the judge
10:11
Judge reads from the Constitution of South Africa.
10:09
Full judgment must be read in its entirety, says judge
10:09
The parties confirmed that they associate themselves for the matter to proceed as agreed
10:05

