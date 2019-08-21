LIVE | Apartheid flag is representative of apartheid, says judge
2019-08-21 10:03
Judgment on whether the apartheid flag is hate speech is being read.
Judge says that AfriForum's literal interpretation violates
the Constitution in several respects
The Constitution prohibits "advocacy of hatred that is
based on race, ethnicity, gender or religion, and that constitutes incitement
to cause harm".
Section 16 (2) of the Constitution excludes certain
categories of expression, says judge
Words in the Equality Act, must be interpreted to mean
ideas, says judge
Words should not be taken literally, says judge
Judge says the purpose of the Equality Act regarded speech
as all forms of expression and ideas, not limited to verbal representation
Equality Act is linked to the Bill of Rights in the
Constitution, says judge
Section 10 of the Equality Act:
Prohibition of hate speech
(1) Subject to the proviso in section 12,
no person may publish, propagate, advocate or communicate words based on one or
more of the prohibited grounds, against any person, that could reasonably be
construed to demonstrate a clear intention to-
(a) be hurtful;
(b)
be harmful or to incite harm;
(c) promote or propagate
hatred.
Equality Act:
To give effect to section 9 read with item 23 (1) of
Schedule 6 to the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, so as to
prevent and prohibit unfair discrimination and harassment; to promote equality
and eliminate unfair discrimination; to prevent and prohibit hate speech; and
to provide for matters connected therewith.
Law prohibits hate speech, says judge
Judge now turns to the definition of hate speech
The dominant meaning for the old flag is that it is a crime
against humanity
Apartheid which is represented by the old flag must be
acknowledged as a crime against humanity
Racists display old SA flag because they yearn for apartheid SA, court hears

Racists display the apartheid flag because they yearn for apartheid South Africa which they used to celebrate, the SA Human Rights Commission's (SAHRC) Wim Trengove, SC, told the Equality Court.
Judge considers the international meaning of the flag
The old flag representative of apartheid which has been
declared a crime against humanity, says judge
AfriForum testified that during apartheid the flag was a
symbol of the regime's power in an oppressive and racist system
Old flag represents racial segregation, separation and
oppression, testified the Nelson Mandela Foundation
The flag is still divisive, says judge
The Flag Act was part of a scheme of statutes designed to
enact white supremacy and black disenfranchisement, says judge
Apartheid laws restricted urban areas to blacks.
Blacks were labourers and whites were masters, says judge
Apartheid flag adopted in June 1927
British flag preceded the apartheid flag as the South
African flag.
The first call for a local flag was made in 1919, says judge
The old flag must be interpreted against its history and
meaning, says judge
The old SA flag legal, but fly it at your own risk - expert

It is perfectly legal to own or display the old South African flag, but be mindful that it could also be considered insensitive and offensive to show it off, a flag expert says.
Gratuitous displays of the apartheid flag must be evaluated
to see whether they qualify as hate speech
Case turns on the old flag and hate speech, says the judge
South Africa has moved on, says AfriForum
Judge handles AfriForum's response
Apartheid rule and oppression was no exaggeration, says
judge
We have 'no particular love' for the old apartheid flag - AfriForum

A wide-reaching ban of the old apartheid flag would be an unconstitutional infringement on the right to freedom of expression, lobby group AfriForum has said in court papers.
Judge goes through examples of how black people were
humiliated during apartheid
Flying the 'apartheid flag' is not about freedom of expression

Afrikaans culture is wonderful and rich and deserves so much more than to be represented by an anachronistic icon of a hateful past, writes Howard Feldman.
The reason for the case results from "Black Monday"
demonstrations, says the judge
Judge reads from the Constitution of South Africa.
Full judgment must be read in its entirety, says judge
The parties confirmed that they associate themselves for the
matter to proceed as agreed
Ban SA's apartheid flag? Court case starts today

The Nelson Mandela Foundation and AfriForum will head to the Equality Court on Monday and Tuesday to argue for and against whether the display of the old South African flag constitutes hate speech.