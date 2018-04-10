 

LIVE: Bid to oust Trollip collapses as special council meeting is 'permanently adjourned'

2018-04-10 11:30

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip has survived yet another special council meeting where he was expected to face a motion of no confidence, after the meeting descended into chaos once again and was 'permanently adjourned'.

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip
Last Updated at 11:39
11:33
11:31
11:28

After all the interruptions, Speaker Lawack rises from his seat with finality, and says the meeting is now "permanently adjourned".
11:27

WATCH LIVE: 

(via SABC)
11:25

Council descends into a shouting match once again.
11:23
11:23
11:22
11:22
11:20

Councillors now speaking over each other, including the speaker, who says he will no longer allow points of order.
11:19

DA councillor Bhanga drowned out while addressing council. 
11:18

Opposition parties have broken out into humming and singing while Bhanga speaks.
11:16
11:16

Chaos has erupted once again in council chambers, during the time given to councillors to simply pay tribute to fallen struggle icons - the matters at hand have not been touched on yet. Lawack calls for order.
11:14
11:14
11:09
11:08

Daniels' time is cut short after all the interruptions, and he wraps up.
11:06
11:06
11:06
11:05
11:03
11:03

PA councillor Daniels says that when people refer to slitting the throat of the white man, it is no different to hanging at the gallows.

A back and forth argument ensues.
11:00
10:59
10:59
10:59
10:56
10:56

Cope councillor Sijadu says the ANC denied Madikizela-Mandela her rightful place, and history will judge them.
10:55
10:54
10:54

Councillor Boyeye concludes by saying the issue of land expropriation without compensation must be implemented in Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's memory.
10:53
10:52

There appears to be some sort of commotion outside council chambers.
10:50
10:50
10:48

Bobani: "As for Jan van Riebeeck... ag shame!"
10:46
10:46
10:46
10:45

ANC councillor Litho Suka says the trouble started with the arrival of Jan van Riebeeck.
10:43
10:39
10:38
10:38
10:35

EFF councillor Yako observes that flags have not been flying at half mast in Nelson Mandela Bay, in honour of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Yako says the white media is seeking to trivialise and vilify the death of Mama Winnie.
10:33

Lawack reminds councillors that they are addressing the Republic of South Africa.
10:33
10:32
WATCH: Pandor, Mbete pay tribute to 'warrior' Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
