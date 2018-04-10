LIVE: Bid to oust Trollip collapses as special council meeting is 'permanently adjourned'
2018-04-10 11:30
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip has survived yet another special council meeting where he was expected to face a motion of no confidence, after the meeting descended into chaos once again and was 'permanently adjourned'.
After all the interruptions, Speaker Lawack rises from his seat with finality, and says the meeting is now "permanently adjourned".
Council descends into a shouting match once again.
Councillors now speaking over each other, including the speaker, who says he will no longer allow points of order.
DA councillor Bhanga drowned out while addressing council.
Opposition parties have broken out into humming and singing while Bhanga speaks.
Chaos has erupted once again in council chambers, during the time given to councillors to simply pay tribute to fallen struggle icons - the matters at hand have not been touched on yet. Lawack calls for order.
Daniels' time is cut short after all the interruptions, and he wraps up.
PA councillor Daniels says that when people refer to slitting the throat of the white man, it is no different to hanging at the gallows.
A back and forth argument ensues.
Cope councillor Sijadu says the ANC denied Madikizela-Mandela her rightful place, and history will judge them.
Councillor Boyeye concludes by saying the issue of land expropriation without compensation must be implemented in Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's memory.
There appears to be some sort of commotion outside council chambers.
Bobani: "As for Jan van Riebeeck... ag shame!"
ANC councillor Litho Suka says the trouble started with the arrival of Jan van Riebeeck.
EFF councillor Yako observes that flags have not been flying at half mast in Nelson Mandela Bay, in honour of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Yako says the white media is seeking to trivialise and vilify the death of Mama Winnie.
Lawack reminds councillors that they are addressing the Republic of South Africa.