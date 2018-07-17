 

LIVE: Long queues, dignitaries and celebs at Wanderers ahead of Obama's #NelsonMandelaLecture

2018-07-17 13:00

Former US president Barack Obama is set to deliver the annual Nelson Mandela lecture at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg in front of a crowd of 9 000.

Former US president Barack Obama
Last Updated at 13:38
According to News24 reporter Tshidi Madia, there is a bit of a line-up of people waiting outside one of the marquees to meet with Obama and Ramaphosa, reportedly among them: Charlize Theron, Princess Charlene of Monaco and members of the Mandela family.
Barack Obama has arrived at the venue and has met backstage with President Cyril Ramaphosa and Graca Machel.
Long queues outside the Wanderers Stadium in anticipation of Barack Obama's Nelson Mandela lecture. (Supplied)
The ANC's Senzo Mchunu and his deputy Dakota Legoete also spotted.
12:45

High-profile guests have started arriving at the venue, among them Mara Louw, Mondli Gungubele, and Nathi Mthethwa.
Obama to deliver Nelson Mandela lecture in Johannesburg 

Former US president Barack Obama is expected to deliver the annual Nelson Mandela lecture in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Around 9 000 people are expected to attend the event at Wanderers Stadium.

The lecture, in partnership with the Motsepe Foundation, comes a day before Nelson Mandela International Day and is themed: "Renewing the Mandela Legacy and Promoting Active Citizenship in a Changing World". 

The Nelson Mandela Foundation said on its website that the lecture would focus on "creating conditions for bridging divides, working across ideological lines, and resisting oppression and inequality". 
Obama and active citizenship: Why his Mandela address matters 

Former US President Barack Obama’s Nelson Mandela Annual lecture in honour of the centennial commemoration of Mandela’s birth is slated to be his most consequential address since leaving office in January 2017. The title of the address is billed as, "Renewing the Mandela Legacy and Promoting Active Citizenship in a Changing World".

Given the state of leadership in the world, and the subject matter he’s chosen, the address is expected to be far more than just another political speech.

As we know, speeches can be much more than just an oral presentation. The timing, theme and energetic thrust of a political speech, if delivered through the spirit of a capable presenter, can have a major impact. It can alter international policy. 
PICS: Obama visits Kenyan family 

Former US president Barack Obama paid a visit to his extended family in Kenya Monday, on his first trip to the country since 2015 during which he will open a youth centre.

Obama arrived in his father's native Kenya on Sunday, where he paid courtesy calls on President Uhuru Kenyatta and main opposition leader Raila Odinga.

On Monday he flew to the west of the country, where under extremely tight security he paid a visit to the home of his step-grandmother Sarah Obama in the village of Kogelo, an AFP reporter said. 
Obama praises Kenya's political reconciliation 

Former US President Barack Obama says Kenya is making progress in getting the government and opposition to work together.

Obama, on his first visit to Africa since stepping down as president, on Monday praised President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga for co-operating following a last year's disputed presidential election. 
WATCH: Obama dances to traditional music in his home village in Kenya 

A video has emerged of former US president Barak Obama dancing to local traditional music in his ancestral home village of Kogelo in western Kenya.

NTV Kenya shared a clip of Obama dancing to the tunes being performed at the launch of a youth foundation in the east African country. 
