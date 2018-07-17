LIVE: Long queues, dignitaries and celebs at Wanderers ahead of Obama's #NelsonMandelaLecture
2018-07-17 13:00
Former US president Barack Obama is set to deliver the annual Nelson Mandela lecture at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg in front of a crowd of 9 000.
- Follow News24 reporter Tshidi Madia for the latest updates: @tshidi_lee VISIT News24's special site, Mandela100, in honour of Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday.
According to News24 reporter Tshidi Madia, there is a bit of a line-up of people waiting outside one of the marquees to meet with Obama and Ramaphosa, reportedly among them: Charlize Theron, Princess Charlene of Monaco and members of the Mandela family.
Barack Obama has arrived at the venue and has met backstage with President Cyril Ramaphosa and Graca Machel.
Long queues outside the Wanderers Stadium in anticipation of Barack Obama's Nelson Mandela lecture. (Supplied)
The ANC's Senzo Mchunu and his deputy Dakota Legoete also spotted.
High-profile guests have started arriving at the venue, among them Mara Louw, Mondli Gungubele, and Nathi Mthethwa.
Obama to deliver Nelson Mandela lecture in Johannesburg
Former US president Barack Obama is expected to deliver the annual Nelson Mandela lecture in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
Around 9 000 people are expected to attend the event at Wanderers Stadium.
The lecture, in partnership with the Motsepe Foundation, comes a day before Nelson Mandela International Day and is themed: "Renewing the Mandela Legacy and Promoting Active Citizenship in a Changing World".
The Nelson Mandela Foundation said on its website that the lecture would focus on "creating conditions for bridging divides, working across ideological lines, and resisting oppression and inequality".
OPINION:
Obama and active citizenship: Why his Mandela address matters
Former US President Barack Obama’s Nelson Mandela Annual
lecture in honour of the centennial commemoration of Mandela’s birth is slated to be his most consequential address since leaving office in January 2017. The title of the address is billed as, "Renewing the Mandela Legacy and Promoting Active Citizenship in a Changing World".
Given the state of leadership in the world, and the subject matter he’s chosen, the address is expected to be far more than just another political speech.
As we know, speeches can be much more than just an oral presentation. The timing, theme and energetic thrust of a political speech, if delivered through the spirit of a capable presenter, can have a major impact. It can alter international policy.
