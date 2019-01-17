LIVE: Step by step: How cash bribes went down at Bosasa - Agrizzi testifies at #StateCaptureInquiry
2019-01-17 10:06
The second day of testimony by former Bosasa top boss Angelo Agrizzi in the commission of inquiry into state capture continues.
VIDEO
Agrizzi: Joe Gumede is speaking with Gavin Watson in English and Papa Leshabane is on his cellphone speaking either Xhosa or Tswana.
Four people present in the the vault: Watson, Gumede, Van Tonder, and Papa Leshabane.
Agrizzi tells an interesting anecdote: "My hands are pretty bruised from all the years of closing the drop safe."
Agrizzi pauses the video to show two safes in the background against the wall.
Agrizzi says Watson is holding R100 000, and takes the Chair through how he determined this.
Pretorius wants Agrizzi to play on and relate what is being said by the individuals in the vault.
Zondo interrupts. "During your time at Bosasa, you have never seen these bags carrying anything other than cash?"
AA: I can confirm.
RZ: And that's a period spanning nearly 19 years?
AA: That's correct.
WATCH LIVE | #StateCaptureInquiry: Former Bosasa COO Agrizzi back on the stand
Another person comes into view. It's Papa Leshabane, director and spokesperson for Bosasa. He seems to be on the telephone.
We are back. They have got the video system working a bit easier, Pretorius is now pointing out that the video catches some cash on the table where Gavin Watson and Joe Gumede are seated.
In the video, we see Gavin Watson seated at his desk. He is with Joe Gumede (yesterday Agrizzi told us that he used to accompany Gumede on official business and he would hand individuals from ACSA grey plastics that allegedly contained money).
Agrizzi has identified Gavin Watson and Joe Gumede seated inside the safe so far.
We are taking a five minute break as technical peeps try and assist to find a way to better view the video.
So far the video shows Van Tonder taking a box from one vault to another at Bosasa headquarters. Agrizzi explained the box was filled with cash. The vaults were all behind false doors.
Pretorius is walking Agrizzi through the video step by step.
Gavin Watson makes an appearance in the video, he says 'good morning' in the video.
The desk is used for counting cash, whiich Agrizzi confirms.
Video carefully analysed, frequent pauses where Agrizzi provides context and explains who is present in the video.
Pretorius asks questions about the vault and various locations in the video.Agrizzi identifies the person in the video as Andries van Tonder, a former colleague, who appears to be opening the safe and removing a box with money, Agrizzi testifies.
He says these boxes were only used to distribute bribery cash.
On to the video:
PP: Some context, did you take the video?
AA: No, but I did ask someone to take it for me.
Pretorius asking detailed questions of Agrizzi over the vault (Gavin's safe) wherein the cash for bribes was counted, packaged and stored.
And we are underway for day 2 of Angelo Agrizzi's testimony before the State Capture Inquiry.
We are kicking off today with a video clip, that will be shown, of Gavin Watson counting out cash for bribes at Bosasa.
Agrizzi has donned a tan suit today, sharp contrast to the dark and sombre ensemble of yesterday.
Bosasa Day 2: Bigger bombshells, bigger names
The second day of testimony by former Bosasa top boss Angelo Agrizzi in the commission of inquiry into state capture is set to be far more explosive and damning for the ruling ANC party and his former colleagues.
On Wednesday, Agrizzi took the stand, becoming the first witness to give evidence of grand corruption and an extensive network of bribes not linked to the Gupta family, but rather emanating from Krugersdorp-based company Bosasa.
Inside Gavin's safe: Little black book details Bosasa's bribe stash, bonuses, says Agrizzi
Angelo Agrizzi, the former chief operations officer of controversial company Bosasa, says the company spent between R4m to R6m in bribes.
The revelation was made before the commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown, Johannesburg on Wednesday.
Agrizzi also told the commission that when people employed by Bosasa, and outsiders, asked for money, Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson, who used to spend time in his office, would leave and later come back with a bag of money.
ICYMI: OVERVIEW: Bosasa spent between 'R4m and R6m a month' in cash bribes - Agrizzi at #StateCaptureInquiry
Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi has revealed details of how much the company spent in bribes on a monthly basis, during his testimony at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.