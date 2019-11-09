LIVE: Bok trophy tour - East London gears up for the Bokke
2019-11-09 09:51
The Springboks take their victory parade to East London on Saturday, as they continue to share their Rugby World Cup win with South Africans.
Son of the Eastern Cape, Siya Kolisi shows no signs of fatigue after a week spent lifting the Webb Ellis Cup time and time again. The Boks are being welcomed by cheering, singing, ululating supporters along their route to Mdantsane.
WATCH | East London goes crazy for Boks outside City Hall
Hoping to catch a glimpse of the champs and their cup? Here's where they'll be in East London today.
Rugby World Cup winners the Springboks are continuing their five-day trophy tour in East London today.
