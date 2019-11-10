LIVE | Bok trophy tour - Springbok supporters' spirits not dampened by rain as crowds show up in PE
2019-11-10 10:01
The Springbok victory tour bus is making its way through the Friendly City to give supporters the opportunity to see the Webb Ellis trophy in person.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
11:22
Mzwandile Stick holds up the Webb Ellis Cup in his hometown of New Brighton.
The Bok bus is now entering New Brighton, Mzwandile Stick's hometown.
WATCH | Faf shows Port Elizabeth his speedo!
The rain in PE doesn't seem to be dissuading passionate Springbok supporters from coming out to show support to the team.
WATCH | Super Siya: ’If South Africa is number one, there is no way you can go wrong’
Addressing a media briefing before heading out to greet the people of Port Elizabeth on Sunday, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi spoke to the importance of unity and the power of South Africans working toward a shared goal despite their differences.
''We're all from different areas, all we want to do is let everybody know that comes from similar backgrounds as us that it's possible,'' said Kolisi.
''We worked as hard as we could, we put all our differences together and I think that's what made us special as a team, we accepted our differences.
''Coach Rassie came in and he came with a plan and he was straightforward he said 'this is the goal, they want us to win the world cup'. We bought into it and we worked as hard as we could.''
Kolisi continued that ''we were honest with one another and we put the Springbok team first before all of us and then we put the country first before all of us and that's all we wanted to do.
''It's an added bonus to know that this is inspiring people in South Africa and we're hoping people get to agree that wherever you're working - what business or whatever - if South Africa is number one, there is no way you can go wrong.''
Port Elizabeth, this is where you can see the world champions today.
On the bus | The hotbed of black rugby and the importance of the Springboks
The tour entered a new dimension on Saturday when the Bok bus made its way through East London and into some of the more rural suburbs and townships of the Eastern Cape.
It has been just over a week since the Boks were crowned world champions, but the celebrations have not subsided one bit.
Port Elizabeth is the second stop on the Eastern Cape leg of the trophy tour and final stop before the Boks end the five days of celebration in Cape Town.