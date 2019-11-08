LIVE | Bok victory tour hits KwaZulu-Natal
2019-11-08 08:32
The Springbok victory tour bus will make its way from Umhlanga to Durban City Hall to give fans the opportunity to see the Webb Ellis trophy.
Springboks are meeting with the premier of KwaZulu-Natal,
reports SABC News
Boks are causing traffic issues in Umhlanga as fans gather
A big cheer for Tendai Mtawarira
