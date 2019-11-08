 

LIVE | Bok victory tour hits KwaZulu-Natal

2019-11-08 08:32

The Springbok victory tour bus will make its way from Umhlanga to Durban City Hall to give fans the opportunity to see the Webb Ellis trophy.

Siya Kolisi is seen during the Rugby World Cup 201
Last Updated at 09:00
08:59
Springboks are meeting with the premier of KwaZulu-Natal, reports SABC News
08:50
Boks are causing traffic issues in Umhlanga as fans gather
08:45
A big cheer for Tendai Mtawarira
08:44
Scenes inside the hotel
08:39
08:37

08:36
Siya Kolisi is seen during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Champions Tour on November 08, 2019 in Durban. (Anesh Debiky, Gallo Images)
08:33
08:33

08:32

/News
