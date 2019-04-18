 

LIVE: Booysen reveals state capture evidence relating to Hawks

2019-04-18 09:51

The state capture commission will hear testimony of the former KwaZulu-Natal head of the Hawks, General Johan Booysen.

WATCH the LIVE STREAM here:
Former head of the KZN Hawks General Major Johan B
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 10:24
10:21

Booysen says that he found it odd that advocate Mrwebi entertained representations from Colonel Madhoe.

"He should have referred it back to the DPP in KZN" @CannyMaphanga

10:19

Representations are normally made to the DPP or advocate Miller, says Booysen.  

"My feel that advocate Mrwebi should not have entertained this."

10:14

'I was shaking' - Booysen on the arrest of KZN cop Navin Madhoe

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss, Johan Booysen described the arrest of controversial KwaZulu-Natal police officer Colonel Navin Madhoe in a sting operation as something he "had never done before".
10:14

Booysen talks about what happened after Madhoe's arrest.

He says that advocate Mrwebi asked the Durban Prosecutor, "Besides a scrap piece of paper, what other evidence is there against Madhoe?" @CannyMaphanga
10:13
Johan Booysen explains representations for accused people
10:06
09:55
WATCH: Day 85 of the state capture inquiry testimony from Johan Booysen here
09:55

Edward Zuma allegedly tried to get Booysen to unfreeze R15m in seized funds, State Capture Inquiry hears

The son of former president Jacob Zuma, Edward, allegedly attempted to get former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss General Johan Booysen to unfreeze R15m seized from controversial businessman Thoshan Panday.
09:54

Statement from the commission:

The hearings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector including Organs of State will continue on 18 April2019 at 10h00.  

The Commission will continue to hear testimony of the former KwaZulu Natal Head of Hawks, General Johan Booysen on 18 April 2019.  

The legal team is in the process of identifying and/or consulting with other witness who will be called to appear before the Commission over the next few weeks.  

Members of the Media are invited as follows:  

Date: 18 April 2019 (Thursday)

Time: 10:00

Venue: 16 Empire Road, 4thFloor Hill on Empire Parktown, Johannesburg

 
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
SEE: Tonight's Daily Lotto results 2019-04-17 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 