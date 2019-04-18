LIVE: Booysen reveals state capture evidence relating to Hawks
2019-04-18 09:51
The state capture commission will hear testimony of the former KwaZulu-Natal head of the Hawks, General Johan Booysen.
WATCH the LIVE STREAM here:
Booysen says that he found it odd that advocate Mrwebi entertained representations from Colonel Madhoe.
"He should have referred it back to the DPP in KZN"
@CannyMaphanga
Representations are normally made to the DPP or advocate
Miller, says Booysen.
"My feel that advocate Mrwebi should not have
entertained this."
'I was shaking' - Booysen on the arrest of KZN cop Navin Madhoe
Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss, Johan Booysen described the arrest of controversial KwaZulu-Natal police officer Colonel Navin Madhoe in a sting operation as something he "had never done before".
Booysen talks about what happened after Madhoe's arrest.
He says that advocate Mrwebi asked the Durban Prosecutor, "Besides a scrap piece of paper, what other evidence is there against Madhoe?" @CannyMaphanga
Johan Booysen explains representations for accused people
WATCH: Day 85 of the state capture inquiry testimony from Johan Booysen here
Johan Booysen here
VIDEO
Edward Zuma allegedly tried to get Booysen to unfreeze R15m in seized funds, State Capture Inquiry hears
The son of former president Jacob Zuma, Edward, allegedly attempted to get former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss General Johan Booysen to unfreeze R15m seized from controversial businessman Thoshan Panday.
Statement from the commission:
The hearings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into
Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector
including Organs of State will continue on 18 April2019 at 10h00.
The Commission will continue to hear testimony of the former
KwaZulu Natal Head of Hawks, General Johan Booysen on 18 April 2019.
The legal team is in the process of identifying and/or
consulting with other witness who will be called to appear before the
Commission over the next few weeks.
Members of the Media are invited as follows:
Date: 18 April 2019 (Thursday)
Time: 10:00
Venue: 16 Empire Road, 4thFloor Hill on Empire Parktown,
Johannesburg