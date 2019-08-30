 

LIVE | Gavin Watson's memorial service starts at 11am - get all the live updates here

2019-08-30 10:10

Former Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson will be remembered at a memorial service.

Bosasa executive Gavin Watson.
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 10:33
10:29
10:28

EXPLAINED | How the evidence answers 10 questions about Gavin Watson's death

The South African news landscape was slowly waking up from a rather dull news weekend - one devoid of shocking exposes revealing bank statements, suspicious payments or internal political party feuds - when the country was jolted by news of Gavin Watson's death during the early hours of Monday morning.
10:27

Adriaan Basson | In life and death: The meaning of Gavin Watson

Until the ANC has found a way of shaming the likes of Yengeni, Watson, Shaik and Selebi without diminishing their role as freedom fighters, any government efforts or policies to curb corruption will ring hollow, writes Adriaan Basson.
10:19

Gavin Watson's cellphone traced to Germiston and Bryanston after his death - nephew

A cellphone belonging to Gavin Watson - the chief executive officer of Bosasa who was killed in a car crash on Monday morning - was moved around on the day he died.
10:18
WATCH | These are the main conspiracy theories about Gavin Watson's death
10:11
WATCH | Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson emerges as 'kingpin of bribes'
10:11

More eyewitnesses claim to have seen Gavin Watson's 'massive speed' crash

Two people claiming to be eyewitnesses to the fatal crash that claimed the life of Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson have approached News24 to give their account of what happened.
10:11
WATCH | Who was Gavin Watson and why is the timing of his death significant?
10:11

5 key facts about Gavin Watson

Bosasa executive Gavin Watson was killed in a "horrific" car accident in the early hours of Monday morning close to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One winner bags R460k 2019-08-29 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 