LIVE | Gavin Watson's memorial service starts at 11am - get all the live updates here
2019-08-30 10:10
Former Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson will be remembered at a memorial service.
EXPLAINED | How the evidence answers 10 questions about Gavin Watson's death
The South African news landscape was slowly waking up from a rather dull news weekend - one devoid of shocking exposes revealing bank statements, suspicious payments or internal political party feuds - when the country was jolted by news of Gavin Watson's death during the early hours of Monday morning.
Adriaan Basson | In life and death: The meaning of Gavin Watson
Until the ANC has found a way of shaming the likes of Yengeni, Watson, Shaik and Selebi without diminishing their role as freedom fighters, any government efforts or policies to curb corruption will ring hollow, writes Adriaan Basson.
Gavin Watson's cellphone traced to Germiston and Bryanston after his death - nephew
A cellphone belonging to Gavin Watson - the chief executive officer of Bosasa who was killed in a car crash on Monday morning - was moved around on the day he died.
WATCH | These are the main conspiracy theories about Gavin
Watson's death
WATCH | Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson emerges as 'kingpin of
bribes'
More eyewitnesses claim to have seen Gavin Watson's 'massive speed' crash
Two people claiming to be eyewitnesses to the fatal crash that claimed the life of Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson have approached News24 to give their account of what happened.
WATCH | Who was Gavin Watson and why is the timing of his
death significant?
5 key facts about Gavin Watson
Bosasa executive Gavin Watson was killed in a "horrific" car accident in the early hours of Monday morning close to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.