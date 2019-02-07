DEVELOPING: Fashion and fire before Cyril's Sona
2019-02-07 15:30
All eyes are on Parliament in Cape Town as President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver his crucial second State of the Nation Address, ahead of the general elections later this year.
EFF MP Nazier Paulsen arrives with a bounce in his step. He hopes Ramaphosa resigns.
Homes in line of fire as mountain blaze breaks out in Camps Bay
An inferno has erupted close to The Glen in Camps Bay, City of Cape Town fire services said on Thursday.
While there is some danger to residential properties, no evacuations have been ordered yet, spokesperson Theo Layne says.
Holy Cross primary fire extinguished
A fire that broke out at Holy Cross RC Primary School in the Cape Town CBD has been extinguished.
Firefighters were called out to the school on Thursday afternoon after plumes of smoke were seen emanating from the premises in Keizersgracht Street.
ANALYSIS:
SONA cheatsheet: 9 things to look out for in CR's speech (By Pieter du Toit)
A year ago this week, South Africa was on tenterhooks as the State of the Nation Address (SONA) was postponed by a week because of efforts to dislodge then-president Jacob Zuma from Tuynhuys and the Union Buildings.
A year and a bit later President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver what should have been Zuma's final state of the nation speech. This is News24's tip sheet on what to look out for on Thursday evening when Ramaphosa addresses the nation.
WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares for SONA 2019
President Cyril Ramaphosa preparing for SONA. (Image via Twitter/SA Gov News)
WATCH: Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on the importance of the State of the Nation Address
