 

LIVE: Traffic grinds to a standstill as #BusStrike hits SA

2018-04-18 05:23

Commuters are lining up at taxi ranks as a national bus strike takes effect.

Last Updated at 07:05
07:03
Six buses lined up at Baragwanath bus terminal
07:02
"It's a nightmare!" - commuter on #BusStrike
07:00
06:59
06:59
Johannesburg traffic not looking good for commuters who have to make their way into work
06:55
Heavy traffic congestion in Cape Town as the bus strike takes hold
06:53
We wish we could have an alternative public transport system – City of Johannesburg
06:49
Golden Arrow has suspended bus services because of the strike and instituted a company-wide lockout
06:44
06:35
Thousands of commuters in Bellville terminus frustrated by the queues and trying to find taxis to get to work
06:33
Much more traffic on N2 in Cape Town because of the bus strike
06:27
06:26
06:25
06:21
Commuters stranded in Khayelitsha because of the national bus strike
06:13

Thousands of commuters will wake up on Wednesday to a nationwide bus strike while taxi and rail operators are bracing for crowds and long queues.
06:04
Long queues in Mitchells Plain as commuters take taxis because of the bus strike
06:02
People off the taxi routes are stranded in Port Elizabeth. People have been standing on the road since 04:30
06:00
No local buses operating in Newcastle, taxis are thriving at Baragwanath taxi rank
05:58
Long queues in Seshego as commuters try to take taxis
05:58
Some commuters say they were not aware of the bus strike
05:57
In Polokwane, commuters are using lift clubs and taxis because of the bus strike
05:52

Thousands of commuters will wake up on Wednesday to the nationwide bus strike that is set to kick off at 05:30 while taxi and rail operators are bracing for crowds and long queues.
05:40
N1 north of Pretoria closed because of protest action
05:38
Some Uber drivers are keen on making money today, but concerned about potential attacks
05:34
05:34
Workers are demanding a 12% across the board increase, and employers are offering 7% #BusStrike
05:33
Commuters queue at taxi ranks in Mitchells Plain taxi ranks in anticipation of bus strike
05:31
05:30
05:25

A nationwide bus strike is set to start on Wednesday, the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council (SARPBC) said
05:25

There is no sign that the national bus strike planned for Wednesday will be called off, the bus drivers' bargaining council said.
05:23

A countrywide bus strike will start at 05:30 on Wednesday as drivers demand better pay and improved working conditions.

