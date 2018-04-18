LIVE: Traffic grinds to a standstill as #BusStrike hits SA
2018-04-18 05:23
Commuters are lining up at taxi ranks as a national bus strike takes effect.
Six buses lined up at Baragwanath bus terminal
"It's a nightmare!" - commuter on #BusStrike
Johannesburg traffic not looking good for commuters who have
to make their way into work
Heavy traffic congestion in Cape Town as the bus strike
takes hold
We wish we could have an alternative public transport system
– City of Johannesburg
Golden Arrow has suspended bus services because of the strike and instituted a company-wide lockout
Thousands of commuters in Bellville terminus frustrated by
the queues and trying to find taxis to get to work
Much more traffic on N2 in Cape Town because of the bus
strike
Commuters stranded in Khayelitsha because of the national
bus strike
#BusStrike: Taxi, rail operators brace for crowds and long queues
Thousands of commuters will wake up on Wednesday to a nationwide bus
strike while taxi and rail operators are bracing for crowds and long
queues.
Long queues in Mitchells Plain as commuters take taxis
because of the bus strike
People off the taxi routes are stranded in Port Elizabeth.
People have been standing on the road since 04:30
No local buses operating in Newcastle, taxis are thriving at
Baragwanath taxi rank
Long queues in Seshego as commuters try to take taxis
Some commuters say they were not aware of the bus strike
In Polokwane, commuters are using lift clubs and taxis
because of the bus strike
#BusStrike: Taxis bracing for busy day as bus drivers go on strike
Thousands of commuters will wake up on Wednesday to the nationwide bus
strike that is set to kick off at 05:30 while taxi and rail operators
are bracing for crowds and long queues.
N1 north of Pretoria closed because of protest action
Some Uber drivers are keen on making money today, but
concerned about potential attacks
Workers are demanding a 12% across the board increase, and
employers are offering 7% #BusStrike
Commuters queue at taxi ranks in Mitchells Plain taxi ranks in
anticipation of bus strike
Nationwide bus strike to start on Wednesday
A nationwide bus strike is set to start on Wednesday, the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council (SARPBC) said
#BusStrike: How the national bus strike will affect you
There is no sign that the national bus strike planned for Wednesday will be called off, the bus drivers' bargaining council said.
#BusStrike: 10 things you need to know
A countrywide bus strike will start at 05:30 on Wednesday as drivers demand better pay and improved working conditions.