 

LIVE | 'Rules are unconstitutional and unlawful', says Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

2020-01-28 12:41

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will deliver investigative reports and will comment on issues affecting her office.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Last Updated at 13:13
13:11
My letter forced the Speaker to back to the drawing board on her removal proceedings, says Mkhwebane
13:09

Vrede Dairy project and independent power producers.  

Vrede case is at an "advanced stage".

13:06
No corruption found, but municipality directed to maintain tanks and repair infrastructure
13:03
Water supply into North West province municipality
13:01
Tracker improperly benefits from the use of state resources, says the Public Protector
13:00
The contract between Tracker and SAPS was improper, Mkhwebane finds
13:00
Mkhwebane also scrutinised the relationship between Tracker and the South African Police Service
12:57

#PublicProtector indicates that she will also share her thoughts on the parliamentary process that seeks to remove her from her office.

She goes through the reports first that deal with allegations of irregular appointments, maladministration. Tweet from @CannyMaphanga

12:56
Wasteful expenditure cost the department millions, says Mkhwebane
12:55
Concludes that mobile units' purchase was improper
12:54
Mkhwebane begins with complaints of health department contracts
12:52
#PublicProtector says she has concluded 12 reports but will only focus on three. Tweet from @CannyMaphanga
12:51
12:50
I have completed 12 reports, says Mkhwebane
12:42
12:41

12:41
