LIVE | 'Rules are unconstitutional and unlawful', says Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
2020-01-28 12:41
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will deliver investigative reports and will comment on issues affecting her office.
My letter forced the Speaker to back to the drawing board on
her removal proceedings, says Mkhwebane
Vrede Dairy project and independent power producers.
Vrede case is at an "advanced stage".
No corruption found, but municipality directed to maintain
tanks and repair infrastructure
Water supply into North West province municipality
Tracker improperly benefits from the use of state resources,
says the Public Protector
The contract between Tracker and SAPS was improper, Mkhwebane
finds
Mkhwebane also scrutinised the relationship between Tracker
and the South African Police Service
#PublicProtector indicates that she will also share her thoughts on the parliamentary process that seeks to remove her from her office.
She goes through the reports first that deal with allegations of irregular appointments, maladministration.
Tweet from @CannyMaphanga
Wasteful expenditure cost the department millions, says Mkhwebane
Concludes that mobile units' purchase was improper
Mkhwebane begins with complaints of health department
contracts
#PublicProtector says she has concluded 12 reports but will only focus on three. Tweet from @CannyMaphanga
I have completed 12 reports, says Mkhwebane
