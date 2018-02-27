LIVE: R2K slams Cabinet retention of Mokonyane, Dlamini

EFF leader Julius Malema's draft resolution on land expropriation, to be debated in the National Assembly later this afternoon, seeks to do the following:
- Establish an ad hoc committee, in terms of Rule 253, to:
(a) review and amend section 25 of the Constitution to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and in the process conduct public hearings to get the views of ordinary South Africans, policy-makers, civil society organisations and academics, about the necessity of, and mechanisms for expropriating land without compensation;
(b) propose the necessary constitutional amendments with regards to the kind of future land tenure regime needed, taking into account the necessity of the State being a custodian of all South African land;
(c) consist of 11 members, as follows: ANC 6, DA 2, EFF 1, and other parties 2;
(d) exercise those powers in Rule 167 that may assist it in carrying out its task; and,
(e) report to the Assembly by no later than 11 May 2018.