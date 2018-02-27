 

LIVE: R2K slams Cabinet retention of Mokonyane, Dlamini

2018-02-27 16:00

Paul Herman

The Right2Know campaign has welcomed the sacking of some ministers from President Cyril Ramaphosa's new Cabinet, but slammed the redeployments of others like Nomvula Mokonyane and Bathabile Dlamini.

LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 17:42
17:40

He says he didn't have to be there person, and could have assigned his powers to a High Court judge.

He however wanted to be there.

"May it [the oath] judge us brutally, anyone one of us who are here for a show," says Mogoeng.
17:39

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng delivering an impassioned rationale for why these new ministers should take an oath.

He also delivers a warning.

"You cannot read out this oath as if its inconsequential," Mogoeng says.

"This oath of affirmation is going to judge you.

"It would not have found its way into our most important document, the Constitution.

"So may we all be warned..."
17:36
Deputy president David Mabuza watches as President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng begin swearing in process.
17:35
President Cyril Ramaphosa has now taken the podium in Tuynhuys.
17:31
WATCH the swearing in live...
17:22
News24 journalists at Tuynhuys say there is movement in the room where new Cabinet ministers will be sworn in.

The debate on land expropriation has ended, with the National Assembly adopting a motion to set up an ad hoc committee to probe the feasibility of amending the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
17:00

Journalists are still waiting for the swearing in process to commence in Tuynhuys.

The process has been delayed pending the conclusion of the debate on land expropriation without compensation, happening simultaneously in the House.

16:22

R2K continued its questioning of certain ministers to certain portfolios.

"In Bheki Cele, we have a Minister of Police who, as former head of police, advocated police brutality and ‘shoot to kill’ policies and oversaw a corrupt leasing deal that led to his firing. We cannot forget that his attempts to cover up this deal led to the arrest and detention of journalist Mzilikazi wa Afrika, and the illegal spying on the phone communication of wa Afrika and his colleague Stephan Hofstatter. Only the most junior official involved in that spying was charged and prosecuted: Cele has never come clean on his involvement in this illegal action, which was surely authorised at the highest levels. We are left wondering what Cele will do differently now that he is Minister?

"However, it is the announcement of David Mabuza as incoming deputy president of South Africa that is most outrageous. As Premier of Mpumalanga Mabuza has led and managed  a province that has been rife with corruption, political killings, and threats to journalists, whistleblowers and political dissidents. His open boast of having journalists spied on in his province is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Inspector General of Intelligence. Mabuza is now one heartbeat away from being President of the country.  

"As R2K we are dismayed by the retention of Bathabile Dlamini. She was convicted and fined in 2006 after pleading guilty to fraud in the TravelGate scandal. Since then she has done nothing in demonstrating that she has abandoned her corrupt ways. She is now the subject of an inquiry into her conduct in the social grants scandal which has plagued South Africa since 2013.  

"We note the appointment of Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba as Minister of State Security. We reserve judgement on the new Minister until she can show her willingness to undo the securocratic legacy of her predecessors, who have allowed the SSA to become increasingly politicised and involved in abusive and even criminal activity. Her first task must be to fire Director General Arthur Fraser as spy boss."

16:10

The Right2Know (R2K) campaign has welcomed the sacking of some ministers from President Cyril Ramaphosa's new Cabinet, but slammed others, including the redeployment of Nomvula Mokonyane.

"In Nomvula Mokonyane, South Africa has its eighth Communications Minister in as many years, and fourth one in 12 months," an R2K statement read on Tuesday.

"This portfolio, which has a crucial role of ensuring the free flow of information and media plurality for all South Africans, has often been used either as a dumping site for non-performing Ministers or to try turn the public broadcaster and community media organisations into state mouthpieces.

"Mokonyane’s performance in other portfolios, most especially her recent stint as Water Affairs and Sanitation Minister, has not inspired confidence."
15:56
More pictures of Dr Zweli Mkhize being sworn in as an MP earlier today.
15:31
The ANC Youth League meanwhile says it is disappointed with President Cyril Ramaphosa's new Cabinet, as it had failed to take the youth into consideration.
15:30
The swearing in process of new Cabinet ministers and the deputy president will now take place at 16:30, News24's Tammy Petersen reports.
15:30
WATCH: 'New' Police Minister Bheki Cele skips swearing-in ceremony, rushes to Ngcobo police funeral.
15:12
ANALYSIS: Bheki Cele is back with the police: Why he's the right man for the job, by News24 opinions editor Alet Janse van Rensburg.
14:44
Scopa meanwhile has lambasted the redeployment of Minister Nomvula Mokonyane to the Department of Communications.
14:28

Meanwhile, in the National Assembly's plenary this afternoon...

The Assembly will debate a motion brought by the EFF to start process to amend the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation during the session.
14:28
Meanwhile, in the National Assembly's plenary this afternoon...
14:28
Meanwhile, in the National Assembly's plenary this afternoon...
14:02
WATCH below:

ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile gives his party's take on #CabinetReshuffle...
13:57

"As the ANC we welcome the appointments the President has made. We are particularly happy because there was thorough consultation with the ANC, but also with alliance partners," Mashatile added outside the Speaker's office.

Mashatile said the newly-sworn-in MPs, including incoming deputy president Mabuza, will be available to chat to the media after they are sworn in as Cabinet members around 16:00.

WATCH below:
13:52

"When the president considers appointments of Cabinet, he takes a lot of issues into account; experience and all variety of issues," Mashatile told journalists outside the Speaker's office.

"This was not just a quick thing. The president went on thorough consultation and we are all happy that this was a very proper process."
13:44
Earlier in Parliament, President Ramaphosa addressed the National House of Traditional Leaders in the Old Assembly chamber.
13:14

Banking association commends Ramaphosa on Nene appointment  

The Banking Association of South Africa has applauded President Cyril Ramaphosa's new Cabinet as a "significant step" in boosting investor confidence, in particular welcoming the return of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister.

13:11

WATCH: Incoming Deputy President David Mabuza smiled and waved to the media as he left National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete's office after being sworn in as an MP.

He will be sworn in as deputy president at 16:00 later on Tuesday.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe told the assembled the media that they will get a chance to get reaction from the ANC at a different forum, to avoid "waving microphones in ministers' faces".
12:59
New DA MP Gwen Ngwenya speaks to media outside the Speaker's office after being sworn in:
12:55
12:53
12:53
12:49
12:42
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo tells journalists outside the Speaker's office that there won't be a formal opportunity to speak to the new MPs.
12:30
DA chief whip John Steenhuisen has also arrived with new DA MP Gwen Ngwenya, who will also be sworn in on Tuesday.
12:29

New MPs David Mabuza, Zweli Mkhize, Nhlanhla Nene and Nathi Nhleko, among others, just arrived at speaker Baleka Mbete's office to be sworn in.

Nene enjoys a humourous moment with the assembled media outside Mbete's office before entering.

WATCH below:

12:28

EFF leader Julius Malema's draft resolution on land expropriation, to be debated in the National Assembly later this afternoon, seeks to do the following:

- Establish an ad hoc committee, in terms of Rule 253, to:

(a)   review and amend section 25 of the Constitution to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and in the process conduct public hearings to get the views of ordinary South Africans, policy-makers, civil society organisations and academics, about the necessity of, and mechanisms for expropriating land without compensation;

(b)   propose the necessary constitutional amendments with regards to the kind of future land tenure regime needed, taking into account the necessity of the State being a custodian of all South African land;

(c)   consist of 11 members, as follows: ANC 6, DA 2, EFF 1, and other parties 2;

(d)   exercise those powers in Rule 167 that may assist it in carrying out its task; and,

(e)   report to the Assembly by no later than 11 May 2018.
12:08

The DA meanwhile have called on soon-to-be sworn in finance minister Nhlanhla Nene to reverse his predecessor, Malusi Gigaba's decision to increase Value Added Tax to 15%.

Gigaba announced the 1% increase from 14% during his budget speech last week.

"It is not too late to undo Gigaba’s mistakes," DA MP Alf Lees said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We look forward to engaging with Minister Nene and charting a new course that will fuel economic growth, create much-needed jobs and shield poor South Africans, including the 9.2 million unemployed South Africans from the inflationary pressures that the increases in VAT, fuel levy and other taxes will cause."
11:55

Scopa raises concerns over Mokonyane's new post

The standing committee on public accounts has raised its concerns about Minister Nomvula Mokonyane's move to the department of communications in President Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle on Monday.

Scopa on Tuesday supported a call for a full inquiry into Mokonyane's former department of water and sanitation.

The department has struggled financially for many years, experiencing severe cash flow problems and racking up accruals in the billions. Scopa has resolved to open a criminal case against the department because of the R2.9bn overdraft that the department took with the Reserve Bank.

"In reality, Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has left a department that has completely collapsed. It is worrying that she is now a Minister of Communications at a time when the South African Broadcasting Corporation is recovering," said Scopa chair Themba Godi.
11:51

New Police Minister Cele rushes to Ngcobo to 'join the force'

Newly-appointed Police Minister Bheki Cele is already rearing to go.

He is expected to join the country's police force this morning as it pays its respects to its fallen soldiers at a memorial service in Ngcobo following the massacre at its police station in the Eastern Cape.
11:29
11:22

The four members who will join the Cabinet who are not members of Parliament, will first be sworn in as MPs at around noon today in the Speaker's office.

This process will be closed to the media.

They include new Deputy President David Mabuza, new Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize, new deputy minister of International Relations and Cooperation Reginah Mhaule, and returning finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.
11:17

New deputy president, Cabinet ministers to be sworn in at 16:00

The presidency has invited the media to Parliament on Tuesday to observe the swearing in of new Cabinet members, it said in a statement.

The new Deputy President, Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Ministers who have not served before, will be sworn in at 16:00 in the Good Hope chamber.

"Ministers who were already serving in Cabinet in other portfolios as well as serving Deputy Ministers who are taking up responsibilities in new portfolios do not have to be sworn in for the second time," the statement said.
11:14

Earlier, Ramaphosa told the House of Traditional Leaders that land reform was a matter that has to be resolved with great urgency.

"The time has arrived to deal with this matter. It needs to be attended to immediately because we need to repair the damage that was inflicted upon our people.

"Almost every household of black people you can talk to in the country was affected by land dispossession."

The programme of land reform though must have clear time frames and must be guided by a sound legal process, he said.
11:06
11:04
President Ramaphosa finishes his opening speech to the House of Traditional Leaders to a standing ovation.
11:03
Back in the Old Assembly chamber, Ramaphosa tells traditional leaders:

"Government is committed to engage on a wide range of issues. This includes engagement on the Mining Charter, so that people who are part of mining communities are consulted and benefit from mining in their areas."
11:01

Chamber of Mines welcomes new minister Mantashe as 'man of integrity'

The Chamber of Mines has welcomed the appointment of Gwede Mantashe as South Africa's new mining minister, calling him a man of integrity and dignity.

10:59
National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete and NCOP chairperson Thandi Modise are also present in the Old Assembly while President Ramaphosa speaks to the House of Traditional Leaders.
10:53
10:49
10:40

Still on the agenda in Parliament today:

- At 12:00, eight new ANC MPs will be sworn in to fill various vacancies in the majority caucus, four of which will be joining President Ramaphosa's new Cabinet.

Those include: David Mabuza, Zweli Mkhize, Reginah Mhaule and Nhlanhla Nene.

- At 14:00, Parliament will sit for a plenary session. On the agenda is an EFF motion asking to begin proceedings in drafting resolutions around land expropriation without compensation.

- Later in the afternoon, it is expected that some MPs who will be joining the Cabinet will take their executive oaths at Tuynhuys.

President Ramaphosa on Monday evening said that the swearing in of some new Cabinet members will take place today, while others could take place later this week.
10:32
Ramaphosa is continuing with his opening address to the National House of Traditional Leaders in the Old Assembly chamber.
10:31
Ramaphosa congratulates the election of the chairperson of the National House of Traditional Leaders Ikosi Sipho Mahlangu.

"We are the ones who will put you on speed dial," he joked.

"We wish you and the House all the wisdom and success as they champion the institution of traditional leaders and the well being of our people."
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet ministers sworn in
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, February 24 2018-02-24 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 