LIVE | Fans stream into Cape Town stadium ahead of Federer, Nadal #MatchInAfrica game
2020-02-07 15:42
Tennis great Roger Federer will put his undefeated Match for Africa record on the line against rival Rafael Nadal at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
17:10
Siya Kolisi welcomes 'icon' Roger Federer to Cape Town with a warm embrace
Kolisi took to his Instagram and Twitter accounts to post pictures and a video of the pair meeting for the first time - and well as playing tennis on a make-shift court.
Federer confirmed that he was "having a haircut" in Zurich during last year's Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama, but did message his congratulations to Kolisi and the Springbok team "no more than 10 minutes after the final whistle".
Federer, Nadal surprise fans with quick warm up on Grand Parade
Capetonians were treated on Friday to a quick surprise warm-up between tennis superstars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on the Grand Parade, ahead of their charity match at the Cape Town Stadium.
Dressed in shirts, jeans and sneakers, the men were cheered as they made their way onto a makeshift stage in front of the Cape Town City Hall, with Table Mountain in the background.
Event organisers will also attempt to break the world record for the most spectators to watch a single tennis match at the stadium, which seats 50 000 people.
The Match in Africa event at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday will be the first played on African soil under the auspices of the Roger Federer Foundation to raise funds for children's education on the continent
"It's nice to call one of your biggest rivals one of your friends.
"He's not my closest friend, I'm not his closest friend as well," Federer quipped, before adding: "On the road I think we understand each other really, really well. We like seeing each other, also chatting together and making sure that tennis moves forward the right way."
Schalk Burger challenges Rodger Federer to a tennis match – and the winner had us shook!
Local celebrities gathered to welcome the 20-time Grand Slam champion to the Mother City ahead of his #MatchInAfrica game, and among the crowd was rugby player Schalk Burger who challenged Roger to a friendly match.
The star-studded event, which is set to take place at the Cape Town Stadium will see local comedian Trevor Noah and renowned US business mogul and philanthropist Bill Gates take to the courts in a doubles game alongside Rafael Nadal.
The tennis match between international sporting legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday was preceded by the two giants spending time with children from Hangberg pre-primary in Hout Bay. (Garrin Labley/Sport24).
Children from Hangberg pre-primary in Hout Bay wearing Roger Federer Foundation.org shirts (Garrin Lambley/Sport24).
All you need to know about parking and road closures
Various roads in Green Point and the central business district will be closed. Here's how to plan your day if you are in the area.
Federer: Only Rafa could make this event truly special
Roger Federer says Rafael Nadal is the perfect fit for an opponent in Friday's Match in Africa contest at Cape Town Stadium.
The two tennis legends will square off in the exhibition match for Federer's foundation, with the main aim to raise money in support of educational and athletics programmes for children in Africa.
Federer arrived in the Mother City on Wednesday where he addressed reporters at Cape Town International Airport.
Trevor Noah and Bill Gates make lowkey arrival in Cape Town ahead of charity tennis match
South African born comedian Trevor Noah and business magnate and philanthropist, Bill Gates have officially arrived in Cape Town ahead of Friday’s The Match in Africa.
The charity tennis match hosted by the Roger Federer Foundation, the 6th edition of this event but the first to be played in Africa, will see the two men go head-to-head in a celebrity-pro doubles match with Roger and Rafa Nadal in front of an audience of more than 50 000 fans at the Cape Town Stadium.
Federer's unbelievable Match for Africa record - he's never lost!
The Swiss ace and his long-time Spanish foe will square off in the latest Match for Africa series clash, the sixth instalment of exhibition matches to help generate funds for the Roger Federer Foundation.
To date the foundation has raised over $52 million to fund schooling, transport and food for children in Africa.