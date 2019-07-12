LIVE: Cape Town's gang-infested areas brace for SANDF deployment
2019-07-12 09:14
The South African National Defence Force will join an operation to clamp down on Cape Town's gang infested areas.
EXPLAINED: The army will be deployed in Cape Town. Here are the pros and cons
In any democracy deploying the army to police the citizenry is something that you want to postpone for as long as possible. The army isn’t normally trained for such an exercise and its doctrine, training and authority structures aren’t suited to the situation. Army members are trained to go to war. There is therefore always the danger that when soldiers are deployed in communities for long periods of time that there will be certain violations.
Army members can, for instance, find themselves in a situation where they have to stand in as proxies for the police, in which case they have to apply police rules such as the use of minimum force and following the correct procedure during an arrest.
15 arrested in Cape Town anti-crime swoop
Fifteen people, included eight suspects on the most wanted list, were rounded up in a pre-dawn anti-crime operation in Steenberg outside Cape Town on Thursday, the police said.
"Steenberg residence woke up to a heavy police presence in the early hours of this morning," said spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.
'I could hear the gunshots from church' - Philippi mom who lost daughter in deadly shootings
The last time Ernes Anderson saw her daughter was last Friday night to attend a church service near their home in Marcus Garvey, Philippi.
A short while later, her daughter Siya, 20, and five other friends were shot dead in their yard in what appears to have been a targeted hit, GroundUp reports.
"I could hear the gunshots from church but nobody paid attention until a young boy was sent for me," said Anderson.
Cele, Sitole brief officers before start of Cape Flats anti-gang operation
Police Minister Bheki Cele, his deputy Cassel Mathale and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole briefed dozens of officers during the early hours of Friday morning, ahead of their deployment into Philippi East and surrounding areas.
News24's Maxine Becket, who is in Hanover park, says there was a heavy police presence in Philippi earlier this morning after minister of police Bheki Cele sent police officers in to the area at 02:00.
Hanover Park has since been quiet with no police convoys seen in the area.
Go in, arrest those gangsters: W Cape premier on military move
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has welcomed Thursday's announcement that the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) would support the police's efforts to crack down on crime in the province.
"This is really great news," said Winde in a Facebook post.
"The people of this region have been calling for this for a very long time," he added, describing the murder rate as being "out of control".
Ramaphosa gives green light for army to go into Cape's gang-infested areas
The South African National Defence Force will join an operation to clamp down on Cape Town's gang infested areas on Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced on Thursday evening.
He made the announcement towards the end of his budget speech, and elaborated further at a press briefing shortly thereafter.
He said after last weekend, where 13 people were killed in 24 hours in Phillipi, he spoke with Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
They concluded: "This can't continue."