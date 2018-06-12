LIVE: Vans, security guards occupy streets across SA in march against cash-in-transit heists
2018-06-12 09:26
Hundreds of security guards in Motor Transport Workers Union (MTWU) will march across Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg to call for an end to cash-in-transit heists following the recent surge across the country.
Nelspruit: Marchers accompanied from GF4S Offices at 6:00 will move to the Rugby Stadium before proceeding towards Nelspruit Police Station where they will hand over the Memorandum to the Provincial Police Commissioner.
Bloemfontein: Marchers accompanied by 15 trucks will gather at Mahunger at 07:00 and then proceed along Mandela Street, Magraf and finally into Charlotte Maxeke Street towards the Provincial Commissioner’s Office where they will hand-over the Memorandum.
Cape Town: The processions accompanied by 4 trucks will depart from Keizergracht at 10:00H in Cape Town central, move down Darling Street, turn into Adderley Street, head towards Wale Street and end at Western Cape Provincial Parliament where a Memorandum will be handed over.
Durban: Hundreds of MTWU Security Officers will gather at Gugu Dlamini Park at the Workshop at 08:30 before proceeding along Masabalala Yengwa Avenue and right into Somtseu Road towards Hoy Recreational Park where they will hand over a Memorandum of Demands to the Provincial Police Commissioner.
Johannesburg: An estimated 1 000 MTWU members accompanied by 60 armoured Cash Trucks will depart from 20 De Korte Street in Braamfontein at 09:30H and proceed down Jorissen, Bicaard and Simmonds Streets to Bayers Naude Square in the CBD where a Memorandum of Demands will be handed over to Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, Gauteng MEC for Security and Safety.
Cash in transit workers say they have had enough of the sustained violent ambushes on them. At the Cape Town leg of their national march they will leave from the top of Darling street at 11am and hand a memo of grievances to Safety MEC Dan Plato. (Jenni Evans, News24)
Cash-in-transit workers take to streets to highlight need for safety
Cash-in-transit (CIT) workers plan on marching in major cities on Tuesday following a spate of heists around the country.
Members from the Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) and the Motor Transport Workers Union (MTWU), are expected to march in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
Last week, MTWU and South Africa’s major CIT companies met to discuss the march.
SBV Services said in a statement that it fully supported the action.
'Prayer keeps me going' – cash-in-transit guard
It's a dangerous job with a minimum pay, but a prayer each morning is what some cash-in-transit security officers say keeps them going.
A security officer, who asked to remain anonymous, told News24 on Thursday that he feared for his life following the increase in heists.
"I feel a bit safer wearing my bulletproof vest, and I observe the robbers at all times [sic]. The first thing I do in the morning is pray. That keeps me going."
The guard works in the position of third man for one of the country's cash delivery security companies.
MAP: 140 heists and counting - tracking the 'dangerous' surge in 2018 cash-in-transit robberies
Cash-in-transit robbers have become "greedy" and appear to be more dangerous, the Hawks have said about the current surge in robberies recorded.
"These are the people who don't care who they have to eliminate to get what they want," Hawks spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu told News24.
Mulamu urged people to always consider their safety before taking that "few minutes of fame video".
"These people (criminals) might see them as an obstruction to get what they want. People should care and consider their safety, because these people are very dangerous."