LIVE: 'I decided this is do or die' - Zondi breaks down in court while detailing her escape from the house
2018-10-17 10:07
Cheryl Zondi, the first witness in trial of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso, takes the stand for the third day in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth.
WARNING: Some testimony might have content of a sexual nature.
11:07
Court adjourned for a while to allow for Zondi to gain composure.
Set to be back at 11:15
Zondi explains:
I was keeping contact with Lulu, who was keeping tabs on him for him,
I kept the money to use for a meter cab to take me to where the cousin was,
On the night when she told me that they were going to leave soon, I had already started packing my things.
I threw my bag outside the bathroom window, from upstairs, I took my toiletries last, leaving a lot of my clothes in one of the other closets in the house.
Zondi details her the night she managed to escape from the house:
She made use of the R300 Omotoso gave her to do her hair. She instead chose to save it for the day she escapes.
Zondi says she wanted everyone to be asleep when she escaped, however, there was one woman in the house who was awake.
Zondi tells the court that Omotoso would say "This March girl is fire, fire", meaning "she was the best in bed", as she was born in March.
Zondi escaped on August 3, she previously told the court, exiting through a window.
Daubermann asks Zondi what made her decide to leave, she responds by saying:
I was tired of pleasing this man. He was harassing me non-stop about not pleasing him sexually. He wanted to feel wanted by a teenager. He would rebuke me.
Daubermann: Did you ever massage Omotoso's feet?
Zondi: Yes
Daubermann asks Zondi why she did not tell the cops that Omotoso reclined on the couch with his private parts out, says she mentioned it to the Hawks.
Daubermann refers to an email addressed to Fezeka, Zondi confirms that she knows Fezeka.
Zondi previously testified that while on her way to Durban as a 13-year-old, she received a call from "Fezeka", identified as one of the women in Omotoso's inner circle.
Zondi said Fezeka gave her instructions on what she would do when she arrived in Durban.
"You will find a cab waiting for you at the station and it will bring you to the house, it is paid for," Fezeka allegedly said.
Timothy Omotoso's lawyer Peter Daubermann continues cross-examination.
Omotoso Trial: Badgering, heated exchanges between lawyer, witness and judge
Rape accused Timothy Omotoso's lawyer Peter Daubermann had heated exchanges with both presiding Judge Mandela Makaula and witness Cheryl Zondi during cross-examination in court A of the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth on Monday.
Daubermann had made several claims implying that Zondi, 22, was a willing participant in the rape and molestation she allegedly suffered at the hands of Omotoso.
The lawyer said Zondi had options to leave or report what happened to her at the time."Why didn't you tell your mother?" he asked.
Omotoso Trial: 'I wanted to shield her' – Cheryl's proud dad surprises her in court
It was an emotional moment in the Eastern Cape High Court as father and daughter embraced when witness Cheryl Zondi walked in and found her father in the public gallery for the trial of pastor Timothy Omotoso.
Mxolisi Zondi, the father of the first witness in trial of the pastor charged with rape, arrived in the Port Elizabeth court unexpectedly on Tuesday morning.
Zondi said he had a difficult time watching his daughter being grilled and victimised by Omotoso's lawyer.
We would be at his mercy’ – witness on living in rape-accused Omotoso’s house
The first witness in the Timothy Omotoso trial says up to 30 girls were given nicknames and referred to as "wives" when they stayed in the rape-accused pastor's Umhlanga Rocks house in Durban.
Cheryl Zondi told the court on Wednesday that before she left the house for the last time in 2013, she had been kept in the room next door to his main bedroom.
"The girls who lived there were given a nickname and we were called his 'wives'," the young Zondi said when she took the stand in the trial in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth.