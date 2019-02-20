LIVE: Closing arguments heard in Jason Rohde sentencing
2019-02-20 10:14
Closing arguments are expected in the sentencing of property mogul Jason Rohde in the Western Cape High Court.
VIDEO
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
11:36
The court is adjourned until 12:00.
Van der Spuy says there is sympathy for Susan because of phoning Jason "3000 times", flying to Cape Town to visit all the sites of his infidelities, checking his phone. This might have driven Jason mad but it reflects her desire to cling to the marriage and not break up.
Defence says Rohde had not been charged or convicted of adultery.
The murder was committed in a moment of passion, absolute weakness and madness, and loss of control in the context of the accused simply having snapped, says Van der Spuy.
The crime was clearly not committed to achieve financial or any other material gain or benefit. He refers to an insurance policy which had a suicide exclusion clause and said it would have been "madness" to stage a suicide, says Van der Spuy.
Van der Spuy: This murder was less serious because there was no premeditation.
Van der Spuy: When sentencing, the court should equally consider the nature of the crime, wishes and interests of the community and the accused's personal circumstances.
Van der Spuy says that nowhere does the State suggest in papers that the Court should exceed the minimum sentence of 15 years of murder. He says the State (Louis van Niekerk) was being opportunistic by suggesting this during the verbal argument.
Van der Spuy: You cannot ignore that my client has at all times maintained his innocence. This means he cannot raise points of mitigation that extenuate circumstances of murder.
Defence lawyer Graham van der Spuy: I find it difficult and think the court also has a problem in thinking of appropriate an sentence. In this case there are even more specific particular difficulties, as opposed to common, run of the mill cases.
Louis can Niekerk: Should the court decide 15 years is appropriate for murder, I don't think it warrants concurrent sentence for defeating of ends of justice.
"He brought it onto himself and the fall out now is what you see in the suffering of the three kids. They are torn apart. They are loyal towards the accused... they are at a loss what to do," says Van Niekerk.
Judge Salie-Hlophe asks the State about rehabilitation. The prosecutor says Jason wants to appeal and that crosses out the chance of rehabilitation. She disagrees.
Louis van Niekerk: I would submit she [Susan] was the heart of this family. She cared deeply and wanted the best for them. It is clear she was extremely well-respected and loved by many friends and her family.
Louis van Niekerk says Susan was highly intelligent, a loyal wife and mother, and played a big role in her community. As a person, she led an honest and ethical life. She was instrumental in creating a safe home for her family.
Louis van Niekerk points out Susan's injuries as an aggravating factor.
"It is indicative of a vicious attack on her. I would submit the accused acted callous and uncaring towards her, very cruel, totally disregarding her as a person, as a wife, as a mother of their daughters."
Louis van Niekerk: They were in a position of trust with one another despite the circumstances they found themselves in. He was the father of their children. He never started [the] divorce proceedings. She was always of the mind… that this marriage can be saved.
Louis van Niekerk on aggravating factors: She was murdered in the sanctity of her bedroom by her husband. That was her safe haven. The killer was not a stranger to here. She was vulnerable there.
Prosecutor Louis van Niekerk: Indeed the court can exceed the minimum of 15 years for the murder.
Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe: You don't really in your heads make out submissions that the aggravating features are so grave that it warrants exceeding it.
Be lenient to my 'good, kind, loyal' son - Jason Rohde's mother asks court
After waxing lyrical about Jason Rohde's positive qualities, his mother Brenda asked the Western Cape High Court on Monday to be lenient when sentencing him for his wife's murder.
Brenda Rohde, who was called as a witness in mitigation of sentence, said her son could appear "aloof and standoffish" to a stranger, but had a "heart of gold".