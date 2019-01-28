LIVE: Nothing was happening at the police station, says #Coligny witness
2019-01-28 11:12
Coligny murder convicted sentencing gets under way in the North West High Court.
Mnyamaka says it took him seven days to locate Matlhomola's family.
Mnyakama says when Moshoeu was killed no one knew who he was.
"To be
honest everyone in the community was asking: 'Who is this boy.'"
Mmankhibidu Mosweu and Saki Dingake are seen during an
interview about her painful life after the killers of her son were found guilty
on November 27, 2018 in Coligny.
The family of 16-year-old Matlhomola Mosweu are devastated
that two Coligny farmworkers found guilty of killing their son want to spend
the festive season outside jail. (Tiro Ramatlhatse, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)
Mnyakama explains that before the protest in Coligny the suspects were known but not arrested.
"If there was a statement taken someone would have been arrested but nothing was done," he says.
Mnyakama explains that he was approached by residents who told him that
there had been no arrests following Moshoeu's death.
"Nothing was
happening at the police station," he says.
He says he was a councillor from 2002 until 2012.
Mnyakama explains that he is a primary school principal and was a councillor for several years.
Coligny case witness Bonakele Pakisi denies lying in court
during an interview on January 19, 2019 in Coligny.
Pakisi, who is the only eyewitness in the infamous Coligny
murder trial against two white men convicted for throwing a teenager from a
bakkie, reportedly admitted to lying when he testified against Pieter
Doorewaard, and Phillip Schutte, who were found guilty of the murder of
Matlhomola Moshoeu in April 2017. (Elizabeth Sejake, Gallo Images, Netwerk24,
file)
Mnyakama: There are black and white people who are trying to unite the community.
Mnyakama: What happened in #Coligny has affected the community. He says FNB closed its branch following protests.
Paul Morule, a preacher from Mahikeng claims that Coligny
case witness Bonakele Pakisi had admitted to him he had lied and that he could
no longer stay silent about it on January 19, 2019 in Coligny.
Pakisi, who is the only eyewitness in the infamous Coligny
murder trial against two white men convicted for throwing a teenager from a
bakkie, reportedly admitted to lying when he testified against Pieter
Doorewaard, and Phillip Schutte, who were found guilty of the murder of
Matlhomola Moshoeu in April 2017. (Elizabeth Sejake, Gallo Images, Netwerk24,
file)
Mnyakama says he was "afraid" when he witnessed people's houses being
set alight. He says he was also scared that people would get shot. "Some
farmers were speading lies also in the town," he says.
Mnyamaka says things got worse when the two men were granted bail.
#Coligny: Advocate Rapula Molefe says State will lead three witnesses and no cameras allowed. Proceedings to kick off at 11:15
Mnyakama says Matlhomola Moshoeu's murder was reported to him on a
Sunday and people were mobilising. "They told me that sunday if no one
is arrested they will make the town small," he says.
The State has called its first witness on the stand - community leader
Stanny Mnyakama. He says the community of Coligny was "highly hurt by
the incident".
#Coligny judge Ronnie Hendricks has arrived - proceedings now underway
Farm workers Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte in the North West
High Court during the verdict on the murder Matlhomola Mosweu (16) on
October 17, 2018 in Coligny.
Doorewaard and Schutte were
found guilty of killing Matlhomola in April 2017, accusing him of
stealing sunflower heads. (Tiro
Ramatlhatse, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)
