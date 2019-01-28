 

LIVE: Nothing was happening at the police station, says #Coligny witness

Coligny murder convicted sentencing gets under way in the North West High Court.

Farm workers Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte
12:13
Mnyamaka says it took him seven days to locate Matlhomola's family. @J_chabalala
12:13

Mnyakama says when Moshoeu was killed no one knew who he was.

"To be honest everyone in the community was asking: 'Who is this boy.'" @J_chabalala

12:12

Mmankhibidu Mosweu and Saki Dingake are seen during an interview about her painful life after the killers of her son were found guilty on November 27, 2018 in Coligny.  

The family of 16-year-old Matlhomola Mosweu are devastated that two Coligny farmworkers found guilty of killing their son want to spend the festive season outside jail. (Tiro Ramatlhatse, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

12:09

Mnyakama explains that before the protest in Coligny the suspects were known but not arrested.

"If there was a statement taken someone would have been arrested but nothing was done," he says. @J_chabalala

12:05

Mnyakama explains that he was approached by residents who told him that there had been no arrests following Moshoeu's death.

"Nothing was happening at the police station," he says. @J_chabalala

11:54
He says he was a councillor from 2002 until 2012. @J_chabalala
11:53
Mnyakama explains that he is a primary school principal and was a councillor for several years. @J_chabalala
11:51

Coligny case witness Bonakele Pakisi denies lying in court during an interview on January 19, 2019 in Coligny.  

Pakisi, who is the only eyewitness in the infamous Coligny murder trial against two white men convicted for throwing a teenager from a bakkie, reportedly admitted to lying when he testified against Pieter Doorewaard, and Phillip Schutte, who were found guilty of the murder of Matlhomola Moshoeu in April 2017. (Elizabeth Sejake, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

11:47
Mnyakama: There are black and white people who are trying to unite the community. @J_chabalala
11:44
Mnyakama: What happened in #Coligny has affected the community. He says FNB closed its branch following protests. @J_chabalala
11:42

Paul Morule, a preacher from Mahikeng claims that Coligny case witness Bonakele Pakisi had admitted to him he had lied and that he could no longer stay silent about it on January 19, 2019 in Coligny.  

Pakisi, who is the only eyewitness in the infamous Coligny murder trial against two white men convicted for throwing a teenager from a bakkie, reportedly admitted to lying when he testified against Pieter Doorewaard, and Phillip Schutte, who were found guilty of the murder of Matlhomola Moshoeu in April 2017. (Elizabeth Sejake, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

11:37
Mnyakama says he was "afraid" when he witnessed people's houses being set alight. He says he was also scared that people would get shot. "Some farmers were speading lies also in the town," he says. @J_chabalala
11:34
Mnyamaka says things got worse when the two men were granted bail. @J_chabalala
11:34
#Coligny: Advocate Rapula Molefe says State will lead three witnesses and no cameras allowed. Proceedings to kick off at 11:15 @J_chabalala
11:30
Mnyakama says Matlhomola Moshoeu's murder was reported to him on a Sunday and people were mobilising. "They told me that sunday if no one is arrested they will make the town small," he says. @J_chabalala
11:28
The State has called its first witness on the stand - community leader Stanny Mnyakama. He says the community of Coligny was "highly hurt by the incident". @J_chabalala
11:28
#Coligny judge Ronnie Hendricks has arrived - proceedings now underway @J_chabalala
11:18
WATCH: Two farm workers accused of killing Coligny teen found guilty
11:18
11:14
11:14
WATCH: Coligny key witness says he heard child screaming - 'mommy please help, I'm dying'
11:14
11:14

Farm workers Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte in the North West High Court during the verdict on the murder Matlhomola Mosweu (16) on October 17, 2018 in Coligny.

Doorewaard and Schutte were found guilty of killing Matlhomola in April 2017, accusing him of stealing sunflower heads. (Tiro Ramatlhatse, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)
11:13

Pair found guilty of Coligny murder to be sentenced in January

The sentencing of two men found guilty of the murder of 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu was postponed in the North West High Court in Mahikeng.
11:13

Coligny murder witness confesses to lying about teen thrown from bakkie - report

The self-proclaimed eyewitness in the Coligny murder trial – who testified that he saw two white men throw 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu from a bakkie in April 2017 – reportedly admitted that he lied to the court, Rapport reported.
11:13

I lied, no I didn't! - Coligny murder witness changes his story... again

The self-proclaimed eyewitness in the Coligny murder case claimed he was intimidated into "confessing" to lying in court, the Sowetan reported.
