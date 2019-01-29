 

LIVE: There is no trust between white and black, #Coligny ex-mayor tells court

2019-01-29 10:30

The Coligny murder sentencing continues in the North West High Court.

Farm workers Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 11:09
11:07
The State is done leading the witness - adv Cecile Zwiegelaar for Doorewaard cross-examines Celo. @J_chabalala
11:04

Adv Moeketsi: The two accused before this court have been found guilty for killing Matlhomola - what do you want this court to do with them?

Celo: My humble request is that the court should give them life sentence in order to send a message. @J_chabalala

11:03
Celo appeals for life imprisonment for Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte
10:52
WATCH: How the family of the Coligny teen was found
10:51
Celo says he was part of a group of people who went to the police station demanding that the suspect should be arrested. @J_chabalala
10:49

#Coligny: Celo says following Matlhomola Moshoeu's murder there has been tension in the community.

"There is no trust between white and black," he says. @J_chabalala

10:44

State prosecutor: You have already alluded to this court that during your tenure as Mayor there was tension between white and black - is that correct?

Celo: Yes. @J_chabalala

10:40

Paul Morule, a preacher from Mahikeng claims that Coligny case witness Bonakele Pakisi had admitted to him he had lied and that he could no longer stay silent about it on January 19, 2019 in Coligny.  

Pakisi, who is the only eyewitness in the infamous Coligny murder trial against two white men convicted for throwing a teenager from a bakkie, reportedly admitted to lying when he testified against Pieter Doorewaard, and Phillip Schutte, who were found guilty of the murder of Matlhomola Moshoeu in April 2017. (Elizabeth Sejake, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

10:39
Celo says during his tenure as #Coligny mayor: "It was not nice, it was tense because of the new government." @J_chabalala
10:35
Celo says when he was a mayor he tried to bring black and white people together. @J_chabalala
10:33
Celo is chairperson of the interdenominational Ministers Association. He was #Coligny mayor in 1996. @J_chabalala
10:32

Coligny case witness Bonakele Pakisi denies lying in court during an interview on January 19, 2019 in Coligny.  

Pakisi, who is the only eyewitness in the infamous Coligny murder trial against two white men convicted for throwing a teenager from a bakkie, reportedly admitted to lying when he testified against Pieter Doorewaard, and Phillip Schutte, who were found guilty of the murder of Matlhomola Moshoeu in April 2017. (Elizabeth Sejake, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

10:31
Judge Ronnie Hendricks has arrived. State calls it's next witness David Celo to the stand. Proceedings now underway. @J_chabalala
10:31
10:31

I lied, no I didn't! - Coligny murder witness changes his story... again

The self-proclaimed eyewitness in the Coligny murder case claimed he was intimidated into "confessing" to lying in court, the Sowetan reported
10:31

Coligny murder witness confesses to lying about teen thrown from bakkie - report

The self-proclaimed eyewitness in the Coligny murder trial – who testified that he saw two white men throw 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu from a bakkie in April 2017 – reportedly admitted that he lied to the court, Rapport reported
10:31

Coligny murder case: AfriForum's Gerrie Nel and advocate Barry Roux to help convicted men after reports that witness 'lied'

Lobby group AfriForum has decided to help pay for the legal costs of the two men who were found guilty of murdering a teenage boy in Coligny, its CEO Kallie Kriel told News24.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Angelo Agrizzi's explosive, damning testimony continues | Day 9
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 10:39 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Parow 10:38 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 26 January Lottery draw 2019-01-26 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 