LIVE: There is no trust between white and black, #Coligny ex-mayor tells court
2019-01-29 10:30
The Coligny murder sentencing continues in the North West High Court.
The State is done leading the witness - adv Cecile Zwiegelaar for Doorewaard cross-examines Celo.
@J_chabalala
Adv Moeketsi: The two accused before this court have been found guilty
for killing Matlhomola - what do you want this court to do with them?
Celo: My humble request is that the court should give them life sentence
in order to send a message.
@J_chabalala
Celo appeals for life imprisonment for Pieter Doorewaard and
Phillip Schutte
Celo says he was part of a group of people who went to the police station demanding that the suspect should be arrested.
@J_chabalala
#Coligny: Celo says following Matlhomola Moshoeu's murder there has been tension in the community.
"There is no trust between white and black," he says.
@J_chabalala
State prosecutor: You have already alluded to this court that during
your tenure as Mayor there was tension between white and black - is
that correct?
Celo: Yes.
@J_chabalala
Celo says during his tenure as #Coligny mayor: "It was not nice, it was tense because of the new government." @J_chabalala
Celo says when he was a mayor he tried to bring black and white people together.
@J_chabalala
Celo is chairperson of the interdenominational Ministers Association. He was #Coligny mayor in 1996.
@J_chabalala
Judge Ronnie Hendricks has arrived. State calls it's next witness David Celo to the stand. Proceedings now underway.
@J_chabalala
I lied, no I didn't! - Coligny murder witness changes his story... again
The self-proclaimed eyewitness in the Coligny murder case claimed he was intimidated into "confessing" to lying in court, the Sowetan reported
Coligny murder witness confesses to lying about teen thrown from bakkie - report
The self-proclaimed eyewitness in the Coligny murder trial – who
testified that he saw two white men throw 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu
from a bakkie in April 2017 – reportedly admitted that he lied to the
court, Rapport reported
Coligny murder case: AfriForum's Gerrie Nel and advocate Barry Roux to help convicted men after reports that witness 'lied'
Lobby group AfriForum has decided to help pay for the legal costs of the
two men who were found guilty of murdering a teenage boy in Coligny,
its CEO Kallie Kriel told News24.