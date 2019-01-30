LIVE: Judge hammers #Coligny defence on relevance of questions
2019-01-30 10:16
The Coligny murder sentencing continues in the North West High Court.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
11:34
WATCH: Coligny key witness says he heard child screaming -
'mommy please help, I'm dying'
VIDEO
#Coligny We take a short adjournment.
@J_chabalala
Judge tells Zwiegelaar that the court is "busy with procedure of sentencing (and) nothing to do with maintenance of the deceased".
@J_chabalala
#Coligny Zwiegelaar: Did you receive social grant for the deceased?
Agnes: Yes.
Zwiegelaar: Also at the time of his death?
Agnes: No.
Adv Molefe says the questions are too personal and irrelevant.
@J_chabalala
#Coligny Zwiegelaar: Is Saki (Moshoeu's father) also the biological father of your six children?
Agnes: I have four children with Saki.
Zwiegelaar: And the other kids?
Judge says the questions are not relevant.
@J_chabalala
#Coligny
Moshoeu's mother tells court that she couldn't go to the police station
to report her son missing because "it was bad...we could not pass the
streets".
@J_chabalala
Paul Morule, a preacher from Mahikeng claims that Coligny
case witness Bonakele Pakisi had admitted to him he had lied and that he could
no longer stay silent about it on January 19, 2019 in Coligny.
Pakisi, who is the only eyewitness in the infamous Coligny
murder trial against two white men convicted for throwing a teenager from a
bakkie, reportedly admitted to lying when he testified against Pieter
Doorewaard, and Phillip Schutte, who were found guilty of the murder of
Matlhomola Moshoeu in April 2017. (Elizabeth Sejake, Gallo Images, Netwerk24,
file)
Zwiegelaar is still trying to establish when Moshoeu's mother heard the
news that her son was killed and also what steps she took when she
didn't see him for two weeks.
@J_chabalala
Adv Zwiegelaar: Did you take any steps to establish the whereabouts of your son?
Moshoeu's mother: The people who took more steps than me was Mr Mnyakama and others.
@J_chabalala
Adv Zwiegelaar: What was the time period since you saw your son for the
last time and when you received the report about his death?
Moshoeu's mother says two weeks.
@J_chabalala
Coligny case witness Bonakele Pakisi denies lying in court
during an interview on January 19, 2019 in Coligny.
Pakisi, who is the only eyewitness in the infamous Coligny
murder trial against two white men convicted for throwing a teenager from a
bakkie, reportedly admitted to lying when he testified against Pieter
Doorewaard, and Phillip Schutte, who were found guilty of the murder of
Matlhomola Moshoeu in April 2017. (Elizabeth Sejake, Gallo Images, Netwerk24,
file)
Adv Zwiegelaar: Did they (colleagues) tell you it was your son?
Agnes: They also didn't know.
@J_chabalala
Judge Hendricks: When you received the message about your late son where were you?
Agnes: I was working.
She says she heard her colleagues talking about a child who was killed.
@J_chabalala
Court is packed for what is expected to be the final day of
sentencing
WATCH: How the family of the Coligny teen was found
VIDEO
Adv Zwiegelaar tells Agnes about her son's birth certificate and asks if she can read.
Agnes: I can only read Tswana.
@J_chabalala
I lied, no I didn't! - Coligny murder witness changes his story... again
The self-proclaimed eyewitness in the Coligny murder case claimed he was intimidated into "confessing" to lying in court, the Sowetan reported.
State is done. Adv Cecile Zwiegelaar cross examines Moshoeu's mother Agnes.
@J_chabalala
"I am still in pain," says Moshoeu's mother.
@J_chabalala
Adv Rapula: You lost your child for a sunflower and no approach in terms
of ubuntu was made by accused to say we sympathize for your loss?
Agnes: Nobody.
@J_chabalala
Coligny murder case: AfriForum's Gerrie Nel and advocate Barry Roux to help convicted men after reports that witness 'lied'
Lobby group AfriForum has decided to help pay for the legal costs of the
two men who were found guilty of murdering a teenage boy in Coligny,
its CEO Kallie Kriel told News24.
Moshoeu's mom Agnes tells the court that she was heartbroken when she heard that her child was killed.
@J_chabalala
Mmankhibidu Mosweu and Saki Dingake are seen during an
interview about her painful life after the killers of her son were found guilty
on November 27, 2018 in Coligny.
The family of 16-year-old Matlhomola Mosweu are devastated
that two Coligny farmworkers found guilty of killing their son want to spend
the festive season outside jail. (Tiro Ramatlhatse, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)
Coligny murder: Mom weeps as she tells court of son's 'unnecessary' death over a sunflower
The mother of slain Coligny teen Matlhomola Moshoeu broke down in the
North West High Court on Tuesday as she spoke of the heartache she
endured when she discovered that her son had been killed because of a
sunflower.