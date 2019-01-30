LIVE: Judge hammers #Coligny defence on relevance of questions

 

The Coligny murder sentencing continues in the North West High Court.

Farm workers Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte
11:31

11:30
#Coligny We take a short adjournment. @J_chabalala
11:30
Judge tells Zwiegelaar that the court is "busy with procedure of sentencing (and) nothing to do with maintenance of the deceased". @J_chabalala
11:30

#Coligny Zwiegelaar: Did you receive social grant for the deceased?

Agnes: Yes.

Zwiegelaar: Also at the time of his death?

Agnes: No.

Adv Molefe says the questions are too personal and irrelevant. @J_chabalala

11:26

#Coligny Zwiegelaar: Is Saki (Moshoeu's father) also the biological father of your six children?

Agnes: I have four children with Saki.

Zwiegelaar: And the other kids?

Judge says the questions are not relevant. @J_chabalala

11:18
#Coligny Moshoeu's mother tells court that she couldn't go to the police station to report her son missing because "it was bad...we could not pass the streets". @J_chabalala
11:16

11:13
Zwiegelaar is still trying to establish when Moshoeu's mother heard the news that her son was killed and also what steps she took when she didn't see him for two weeks. @J_chabalala
11:05

Adv Zwiegelaar: Did you take any steps to establish the whereabouts of your son?

Moshoeu's mother: The people who took more steps than me was Mr Mnyakama and others. @J_chabalala

10:58

Adv Zwiegelaar: What was the time period since you saw your son for the last time and when you received the report about his death?

Moshoeu's mother says two weeks. @J_chabalala

10:50

10:49

Adv Zwiegelaar: Did they (colleagues) tell you it was your son?

Agnes: They also didn't know. @J_chabalala

10:45

Judge Hendricks: When you received the message about your late son where were you?

Agnes: I was working.

She says she heard her colleagues talking about a child who was killed. @J_chabalala

10:44
Court is packed for what is expected to be the final day of sentencing
10:31
10:30

Adv Zwiegelaar tells Agnes about her son's birth certificate and asks if she can read.

Agnes: I can only read Tswana. @J_chabalala

10:24

10:24
State is done. Adv Cecile Zwiegelaar cross examines Moshoeu's mother Agnes. @J_chabalala
10:23
"I am still in pain," says Moshoeu's mother. @J_chabalala
10:22

Adv Rapula: You lost your child for a sunflower and no approach in terms of ubuntu was made by accused to say we sympathize for your loss?

Agnes: Nobody. @J_chabalala

10:21

10:19
10:19
Moshoeu's mom Agnes tells the court that she was heartbroken when she heard that her child was killed. @J_chabalala
10:17
10:17
10:17

10:17

WATCH LIVE: Andries van Tonder picks up where Agrizzi left off at state capture inquiry
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, January 29 2019-01-29 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
