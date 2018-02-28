LIVE: Judgment is reserved in NDPP matter involving Nxasana, Abrahams
2018-02-28 10:05
The Constitutional Court has heard an appeal in the case involving former National Prosecuting Authority head Mxolisi Nxasana and the future of his successor Shaun Abrahams.
Trengove takes issue with Abrahams' 'unlawful windfall' seen as an abuse of presidential power by Zuma
The issue in this case is not about the matter of the Zuma prosecution. It is about the integrity of the NDPP and the attempt by Zuma to influence this issue.
Tengrove: It is Abraham's duty as the NDPP head to resist any attempt to interfere with his independence.
We talk about state capture but the one thing that is captured in this country is the attention of the media about the spy tapes
Abrahams is ready to make the decision on Zuma charges, the nation is waiting but Casac does not want him to.
There is a misconception about Abrahams relating to the charges involving former president Jacob Zuma
Irrational to use state funds to pay someone their salary for the remainder of their contract as well as pension, Epstein says.
Epstein says NDPP can walk out, but you lose your benefits. Once Nxasana entered into agreement, he was willing to leave but only if he got that amount of money.
Hilton Epstein SC, for Shaun Abrahams, presents argument.
Le Roux concludes her submissions.
Le Roux says when court is deciding case, concern should be for the office, not the occupant.
Nxasana was not party to the alleged seduction; he thought it was outside of Section 12, Le Roux says.
Le Roux says criticism regarding settlement would be justified, but doesn't warrant Nxasana not being considered for reinstatement. Lawful, logical outcome would be for him to be reinstated.
Nxasana always intended to abide and put up an affidavit, once the full record was there, Le Roux says.
Le Roux says Nxasana wasn't served with papers. But filed within a week. Found papers online.
Settlement of R17m is for all claims of whatsoever nature arising from Nxasana's employment as NDPP, Le Roux says.
Nxasana's leadership was undermined, and there was a campaign to find dirt on him, Le Roux says.
Helen Suzman Foundation concludes its submission. Adjourn for lunch. Back at 13:45.
What to do about the factual result that Shaun Abrahams was appointed? Original "tender" was unlawful, HSF argues.
Perception is integral. Manner in which Shaun Abrahams had identified himself with Zuma was cause for concern. It became part of the enemy debate, HSF submits.
Budlender concludes his submissions.
On whether to prosecute Zuma, who will be prosecutor? How will he be prosecuted? Those decisions should be made by someone in who public can have confidence.
Budlender says it is essential that decision to prosecute a former president is made by someone in which public can have full confidence.