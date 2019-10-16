LIVE | 'I don't know what went on in my mind that day'- convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow tells state prosecutor
2019-10-16 11:00
Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow has taken the stand, testifying in mitigation of sentence following a week-long trial where Judge Mokhine Mosopa found Ninow guilty of rape, possession of an illegal substance and defeating the ends of justice.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
11:25
The court calls for the morning tea adjournment. Proceedings continue after the break.
State advocate Dorah Ngobeni tells Ninow that the victim sees him in her nightmares every night, that his image, with the red T-shirt, is forever embedded in her brain.
Ngobeni suggests that the poem and letter by Ninow is just a ploy to get a more lenient sentence.
Ninow again denies that he targeted his rape victim on that day.
The State prosecutor reminds Ninow that he earlier spoke about how he was abused as a child, and is asked why he then abused a child, raped "a child in a public space".
Ninow: "I don't know. I simply don't know...Like I said, I don't know what went on in my mind that day."
The State argues that Ninow is not remorseful. If he was, he would have given the court the true story. Ninow says he cannot recall all the details.
Ninow says he had pleaded guilty because of his conscience and because he wants to do his time, and get out a free man.
Ninow makes a distinction between the "sober him" and the "drug him" - the "two personalities" of a drug user.
Ninow says the "Sober Nicholas" wouldn't hurt a fly.
Ninow confirms to the court that he was on his third day of a drug binge at the time of the incident in Dros.
Ninow says he has written at least 30 letters to the family, but the one read out in court is the most to the point.
Ninow says he struggles to forgive himself but says that he would have never "done such an awful thing" if he was sober.
Ninow breaks down crying as he recites the poem.
Ninow thanks his grandmother for her support in court.
"She's my idol and my role model. I just want her to be happy," he says.
Ninow now admits that he has been using drugs in prison. He says he has used drugs on at least 20 different occasions since being incarcerated.
Ninow is detailing his history of drug use, says when he was 16, his first love left him and aborted their child because of his drug addiction.
Ninow says the first time he did hard drugs was with his mom when he was 13.
Ninow said he had a brother-and-sister relationship with his mother, because she was so young when she had him.
Ninow now breaks down, says he must live with what he has done every day of his life, and that what he did breaks him every day.
It got out of control very fast, says Ninow. At one stage, the guy he was with was approached by what appeared to be family members who warned them not to drink too much.
Ninow: I didn't wanna go home. I was in my work clothes that day. I was very desperate to talk to somebody. I approached some guy, thinking it's someone that I knew. I noticed it's not, and I made up an excuse about why I approached him.
Ninow now says it was never his intention to move closer to the kiddies area. Denies the court's findings.
Ninow says he was 13 when he started using drugs and that he was on anti-depression medication his whole life.
Ninow has taken the stand, he says he is a little sick, his voice is horse.
Court rejects convicted Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow's version of events, finds him guilty on 3 counts
The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has rejected Nicholas Ninow's claim that he acted impulsively when he raped a 7-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria last year.
Instead, Judge Mokhine Mosopa accepted the State's version that he followed her into the bathroom.At the start of his trial, the State rejected Ninow's plea on the basis that his story contradicted the State's version.
Dros Rape: Ninow expected to testify during sentencing proceedings
Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow is expected to take the stand on Wednesday, when he testifies in mitigation of sentence. This is after he was found guilty of raping a 7-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in 2018.
After a week-long trial in September this year, Judge Mokhine Mosopa found Ninow guilty of rape, possession of an illegal substance and defeating the ends of justice.