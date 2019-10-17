LIVE | Victim wants Ninow in jail 'to learn his lesson' - forensic social worker testifies
2019-10-17 09:06
Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow's grandmother, Pauline Gericke, continues testifying in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
Alberts is quoting case law now that deals with life sentences.
Herman Alberts for Ninow, starts with his arguments.
Botha recommend that the court takes into consideration, the impact that Ninow has had on the victim's life.
The victim experienced a traumatic incident that could have long term side effects, including suicidal behaviour, Botha testifies.
"I mostly want him in jail to learn his lesson, he needs to learn not to harm people," the victim told Botha on how Ninow should be punished.
The victim's mother biggest fear is that her daughter will blame her for not protecting her and that she will have trust issues, Botha says.
Botha says the victim is also more alert on matters of woman and child abuse. She would ask questions to her family about this, which makes them feel numb.
She has passed the grade she was in last year.
The victim is also very scared of her identity being known by the media, which she calls the paparazzi. She says she will then have to be home-schooled. Botha says that the media coverage has made the victim feel very vulnerable.
The victim also told Botha that she was scared of testifying. She described the court as being very dark.
After the incident, she is mostly scared of men at restaurants.
She was extremely anxious, she spoke softly throughout. By her body language you could see physical fear, the social worker says.
The victim said: I don't speak to anyone, because I don't want to stress out my family. I'm scared he comes into my room like he came into the bathroom.
Victim says she still remembers Ninow. “I see him when I go to bed, I try not to imagine him and what he did to me.” the victim said.
Botha compiled the victim impact report and will now be going through the report.
Captain Karen Botha. (Screenshot)
Captain Karen Botha is now sworn in. She works with for SAPS.
Gericke now addresses the gallery and media, asks that her daughter (Ninow's mother) not be judged too harshly. Says she has turned her life around, she is now clean and working a proper job.
Gericke says that her heart bleeds for victim, but also her Ninow, who she calls her son.
Gericke testifies again that Ninow is not a pedophile, and that the psychologist who testified yesterday, also said he was not a paedophile. Gericke says what Ninow did was an awful horrendous mistake, but that in the years she raised him, there was no evidence that he was a paedophile.
Gericke: Nicholas has an impulsive personality. When he was a little boy who would go up there and do it. What I am telling you now probably won't help Nicholas. He has a bubbly, outgoing personality.
Gericke now testifies that she has been trying to get Ninow back on his medication in prison, which has not happened for the 13 months he has been incarcerated.
Gericke says that the first 7 years of Ninow's life, was choas and abuse. He never stood a chance. She also details his journey with rehab. Gericke tells the court that Ninow got clean for almost a year after attending a rehab called Healing Wings, but then his mother came home and got him hooked onto drugs again.
Gericke maintains that she did not approach the family or the victim, because she did not think it's appropriate to do so, before the trial has concluded.
State prosecutor Advocate Dorah Ngobeni says its inconceivable that Gericke is now apologising, because she is pleading for mercy on Ninow. But since the incident, she has not reached out to the family and the victim.
According to Gericke, the IO tried organising interviews with her, he told her that he approached her lawyer, her lawyer allegedly denied this. So now she doesn't trust him and is scared of him.
"I don't trust the investigating officer" - says Gericke.
Pauline Gericke has taken the stand.
