LIVE | SA's first Coronavirus case: 'We are tracing others who may have been exposed' - Mkhize
2020-03-05 14:15
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that South Africa's first suspected case of COVID-19 has tested positive. Follow us for all the latest updates.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
15:32
He says that it's important that we don't let panic set in.
Mkhize again confirms that all previous tests came back negative - more than 120.
The minister says that the infected man was part of a group of 10.
Mkhize: "We are now tracing the others who may have come back so we can start widening the net; to reach out to all those who have been exposed and are at risk."
Mkhize repeats that the patient had flown back from Italy.
"In the meantime, the patient was asked to stay on voluntary home quarantine, and now we have a whole team of our emergency operating centre has gone to identify all the contacts, interviewing the patient and including the doctor," he tells the House.
Mkhize takes to the podium in the National Assembly and thanks the Members of Parliament for taking great care in dealing with the matter.
"Largely, the approach we have taken has been responsible.
"I think we owe it to the people who elected us to this House, to be responsible and sensitive to this issue."
He then confirmed to the House that they have confirmed the first case in KZN.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is now speaking in Parliament on the matter.
Globally, Almost 300 million students worldwide face weeks at home, with Italy being the latest country to shut schools over the deadly new coronavirus.
The health minister said previously that the government was "upping its game" at ports of entry with every province ready to treat people showing symptoms of the coronavirus.
"We can treat any patient who would land in this country and we have every province ready to treat such people," Mkhize said while briefing Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health on Wednesday.
More information on today's development is expected later via a press briefing - but a time has not yet been confirmed.
Understanding the difference between Covid-19 and the coronavirus
Are Covid-19 and coronavirus the same thing, or is there a difference between these two names?
The remaining South African crew members aboard the Japanese cruise liner Diamond Princess are still undergoing quarantine.
"The other 10 were quarantined on board the ship and are now being tested in batches with the rest of their colleagues before being disembarked. They will still undergo 14 days quarantine in Japan before being granted leave to travel," said spokesperson Dr Lwazi Manzi.
Here’s how your office should be preparing for coronavirus worst-case according to the WHO
The World Health Organisation says that, if the coronavirus starts spreading in your community, anyone with even a mild cough or low-grade fever (37.3 C or more) needs to stay at home.
The NICD has confirmed that the 38-year-old male patient is from KZN.
Coronavirus 101 - what you need to know
While panic regarding the new coronavirus continues to spread, it’s important to have the most basic information at hand.
News24 previously reported that two South Africans aboard a cruise ship in Japan, had tested positive for coronavirus. Yesterday it was confirmed that the pair have since tested negative and would soon be on their way home.
Mkkhize said a "tracer team has been dispatched to KwaZulu-Natal with epidemiologists and clinicians from the NICD".
The patient has been self-isolating since 1 March. The Emergency Operating Centre in KZN has identified the contacts after interviews with the patient and the doctor. The doctor has also been self-isolated.
The patient saw a private doctor on 1 March with symptoms of fever, headache, a sore throat and a cough.
According to Mkhize, "The patient is a 38-year-old male who travelled to Italy with his wife. They were part of a group of 10 people and they arrived back in South Africa on 1 March."
In a statement on Thursday, the minister said that the National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirmed a positive test from a man who had recently travelled to Italy.