OVERVIEW: 'We shall not rest' - Ramaphosa reassures past party leaders during #ANC107 celebrations
2019-01-08 14:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed a crowd of supporters in KZN as part of the ANC's 107th anniversary celebrations taking place across the province, putting forward a unified front on behalf of the governing party.
Ramaphosa and Zuma, along with other senior members of the ANC, then proceed to cut the cake celebrating the ANC's 107th birthday.
Ramaphosa wraps up his speech.
As he leaves the podium, the crowd chants "Zuma! Zuma! Zuma!" but it is cut short by party elections head, Fikile Mbalula.
Ramaphosa: "We want to reassure the great leaders of the ANC and our past presidents... that we shall not rest..."
Ramaphosa lists the names of previous ANC presidents and the crowd cheers at the mention of Zuma.
Ramaphosa thanks Zuma for handing the baton on to him, as it has been handed to him by those who came before.
Ramaphosa says he's working with Zuma to show the real face of unity that the ANC is committed to, says Zuma's presence is a show of unity.
Ramaphosa also says South Africans are embracing the "new dawn" through the Thuma Mina campaign.
Ramaphosa speaks on the land issue. "We are going to implement the (land expropriation without compensation) policy. We are now embarking on a new phase of accelerated land reform."
Ramaphosa touches on the recent matric pass rate, particularly in KZN, saying it is a cause for celebration.
Ramaphosa also mentions the free education provided for primary school children, as well as the feeding schemes providing the necessary nutrition for these children.
Ramaphosa: "Every day, we feed 9 million children. There is not a single country that I know, that feeds 9 million children, from Monday to Friday, every week of the month, every month of the year...it only happens in South Africa."
Ramaphosa: "But we must hang our heads in shame, that even as we make progress in forging a non-sexist society, women in our country continue to be confronted with unprecedented levels of abuse, of violence, and murder, often by those who are closest to them.
"This is a national crisis, that we are determined to bring to an end so that all South African women can live in peace, safety, and dignity."
Ramaphosa runs through a list of much much has been achieved and delivered by the ANC, with regard to basic services and uplifting the lives of South Africans, since 1994.
Ramaphosa explains Zuma's role in the party, as well as other former leaders he sent everywhere because they have experience. "I am one of the luckiest presidents in recent years in the ANC," says Ramaphosa, because there are two former presidents still alive, including Kgalema Motlanthe.
Zikalala: "Voting came out of the blood of Chris Hani..."
Zikalala says the plan was to drive the country into violence, but voting is an opportunity to defend their revolution and people shouldn't miss an opportunity to vote.
Zikalala now calls on Ramaphosa to take the podium and address the ANC supporters present.
Zikalala says some had written that Ramaphosa was not invited to KZN, but says they called Ramaphosa and said 'President you are invited here, come campaign'. He says Ramaphosa was not barred from going to Moses Mabhida Stadium, he was there last week.
