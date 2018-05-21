 

LIVE: No security breaches on night of #VanBreda murders, says Desai

Multiple murder accused Henri van Breda will face judgment in the Western Cape High Court.

Henri van Breda waits to hear judgment in his tria
No alarms activated on the estate on the night of the murders, says Judge Desai
Lots of interest in the Henri van Breda judgment today
Van Breda family described as well-educated and well-mannered
Desai makes his way through the judgment, Henri van Breda looks on, intently
Desai says he will not read the whole (long) judgment
Judge Desai's notable cases:  

Murder trial of Najwa Petersen, who was handed a 28-year prison sentence in 2009 for her role in the murder of her husband, music legend Taliep Petersen.  

Trial of 14-year-old Valencia Farmer's killers. She was raped and stabbed 53 times in 1999.  

Desai led the post mortem investigation after former South African cricket captain Hansie Cronjé died in an airplane crash in 2002.

Judge Siraj Desai has been hearing the case against Henri van Breda.  

Desai has been a judge for more than 20 years and was born in Salt River, Cape Town.  

He was shortlisted for the position of Public Protector which went to Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Susan Galloway is a seasoned State advocate with 25 years' experience.  

Her high-profile cases have included the conviction of taxi driver Jacob Humphreys. He was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for killing 10 children when a train struck his minibus at the Buttskop level crossing, Blackheath, in 2010.

Martin (54) and Teresa (55), and Rudi van Breda (22), were hacked to death in the early hours of January 27, 2015 on the luxurious De Zalze Winelands Golf Estate outside Stellenbosch in the Western Cape. Marli (18) survived the attack but has diagnosed with amnesia.
Advocate Advocate Piet Botha appeared for the defence  

Pieter Botha has been an advocate for 29 years.  

He is best known for helping advocate Francois van Zyl defend British businessman Shrien Dewani, who was accused of killing his wife Anni while they were on honeymoon in Cape Town in 2010.  

Botha's booming voice and line of questioning during cross-examination were hard for some State experts to ignore.

In 2014, Dewani was discharged on a count of murder by the Western Cape High Court.

'Henri smoked 3 cigarettes while waiting for Marli to die' - court hears

Henri van Breda did not do anything to help his family after they were axed in their De Zalze home three years ago and instead of helping his younger sister, he "smoked three cigarettes while waiting for her to die," the Western Cape High Court heard
State has not proved its case beyond reasonable doubt - Van Breda defence

The prosecution failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt that Henri van Breda axed his family to death in their De Zalze home three years ago, defence advocate Pieter Botha argued in the Western Cape High Court
Van Breda judgment to be handed down

Henri van Breda pleaded not guilty to axing his parents and brother to death, seriously injuring his sister Marli, and defeating the ends of justice.
09:12

WATCH: Van Breda by the numbers

Triple murder accused Henri van Breda will hear his fate in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.
