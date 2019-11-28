LIVE | DA appoints Abel Tau as acting mayor in Tshwane
2019-11-28 09:22
Political parties in Johannesburg are expected to elect a new mayor following the resignation of Herman Mashaba and Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa faces a vote of no confidence.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has appointed Councillor Abel Tau as the
Acting Executive Mayor of the DA-led City of Tshwane while Mayor Stevens
Mokgalapa has taken special leave to allow the Federal Legal Commission
to conclude its investigation into recent allegations against him.
Councillor
Tau has been serving as a member of the city’s Mayoral Committee (MMC)
for Utilities since March 2019 as well as the DA Gauteng North Regional
Chairperson since October 2017 and has been a long-serving Ward
Councillor prior to that.
Together
with his mayoral team, he will continue to deliver efficient basic
services to the residents of Tshwane and ensure that other services
rendered to residents are not affected.