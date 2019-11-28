 

LIVE | DA appoints Abel Tau as acting mayor in Tshwane

2019-11-28 09:22

Political parties in Johannesburg are expected to elect a new mayor following the resignation of Herman Mashaba and Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa faces a vote of no confidence.

City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 09:48
09:46
09:46
#JhbMayor Council begins by honoring Cllr David Monamodi who died. Tweet from @lizTandwa
09:41

DA picks City of Joburg's Finance MMC Funzela Ngobeni to replace Mashaba as mayor

The DA has announced its chosen City of Joburg mayoral committee member (MMC) Funzela Ngobeni as its candidate to take over from Herman Mashaba, who steps down as executive mayor.
09:41

Outgoing Joburg mayor Mashaba wants to continue serving SA but first, a holiday

While outgoing City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba hangs up his chain on Wednesday, he has already set his sights on a way to continue to serve South Africans.
09:40
09:40
09:39
09:37
ANC SG Ace Magashule announcing they are nominating Geoff for mayor of the city, he is also the regional chairperson. Tweet from @tshidi_lee
09:36
09:30

Mokgalapa placed on special leave pending investigation into 'sex' audio clip

City of Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has confirmed that he has decided to take special leave starting on Thursday.

09:26
The ANC’s Secretary General will brief the media shortly. Likely to announce its mayoral candidate. Tweet from @lizTandwa
09:26
09:22

JHB mayoral race: IFP keeps DA, ANC on their toes, but EFF could be the real kingmakers

It seems the EFF could retain its kingmaker status even after announcing it is fielding its own candidate to become the mayor of Johannesburg.
09:22
09:22

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has appointed Councillor Abel Tau as the Acting Executive Mayor of the DA-led City of Tshwane while Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has taken special leave to allow the Federal Legal Commission to conclude its investigation into recent allegations against him.

Councillor Tau has been serving as a member of the city’s Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Utilities since March 2019 as well as the DA Gauteng North Regional Chairperson since October 2017 and has been a long-serving Ward Councillor prior to that.

Together with his mayoral team, he will continue to deliver efficient basic services to the residents of Tshwane and ensure that other services rendered to residents are not affected.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Knife-wielding suspects attack e-hailing driver in Durban
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Milnerton 09:24 AM
Road name: Plattekloof Road Westbound

Westbound
Cape Town 09:22 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Someone just got R388k richer in the Daily Lotto jackpot draw 2019-11-27 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 