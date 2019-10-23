LIVE | Maimane - 'I am not a career politician'
2019-10-23 16:22
It's hours after a planned announcement by DA leader Mmusi Maimane, but the official opposition is still mum as tensions mount.
Maimane on that controversial diversity clause that they successfully fought for this at last year’s federal congress. ''Emancipation of black South Africans is not the enslavement of white South Africans,'' he says.
News24 understands that both Athol Trollip and Mmusi Maimane are going to resign from their positions within the DA, according to well-placed sources.
On the DA's website it lists several deputy federal chairpersons but no deputy federal leader, meaning Maimane does not have a deputy who will act in his vacated position immediately.
Mmusi Maimane will resign as DA leader - sources
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has decided to resign as federal leader of the DA, several well-placed sources in the party have confirmed to News24.
Outgoing Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is a 'friend and hero' - DA leader Mmusi Maimane
Within 24 hours of Helen Zille's return to power, the Democratic Alliance (DA) had been dealt its first blow – the resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba from the party.
Newly elected Democratic Alliance Federal Executive Council chairperson Helen Zille and Mmusi Maimane are seen during a media briefing after the party's council meeting in Johannesburg.
Zille, a former premier of the Western Cape, was elected as the party's federal executive council chair, a position previously held by James Selfe. (Thulani Mbele, Gallo Images, Business Day, file)
ANALYSIS | Leadership and race: DA review panel a devastating blow for Mmusi Maimane
"It is our carefully considered view that the single most important factor in shaping the DA's current circumstances is a failure of effective leadership." – a review of the Democratic Alliance final reportby Ryan Coetzee, Tony Leon and Michiel le Roux.
'Where's Maimane?' ANC MPs heckle during National Assembly sitting
Amid speculation over his future, DA leader Mmusi Maimane's bench was notably empty when Deputy President David Mabuza answered questions in the National Assembly on Tuesday.
'The clock is close to midnight for Mmusi': DA insiders panic over Maimane's possible resignation
Panic has set in among allies of embattled DA leader Mmusi Maimane over his future as chief of the party.