LIVE: DA, EFF host rallies in PE ahead of Trollip vote of no confidence
2018-03-28 11:58
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) are set to host rallies in Port Elizabeth a day before the EFF's motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip.
Nqaba Bhanga. (Derrick Spies, News24 Correspondent)
Bhanga says Julius Malema is the new Eugène Terre'Blanche, and they are going to teach him a lesson.
"Julius Malema, you run your home, the ANC, you run the EFF, you do not run the DA."
"Yes!" Shout the crowd.
ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom continues to criticise EFF leader Julius Malema for wanting to get rid of Trollip "because he is a white man".
Grootboom: "We don't want this city to fall into the hands of corrupt people. Come on man. This city was stolen by the previous administration, for their own interests. Let's call it as it is. That's why we stand here today," he says.
Faldtman says the DA has provided flushing toilets to many people in poor areas. They have also introduced a metro police force and created 5000 new job opportunities. "Viva DA, viva!" She finishes.
Faldtman says the DA is here to stay. In 2015, they launched their mayoral candidate Athol Trollip. People voted in a new council in 2016 because "they were fed up with the ANC government".
DA supporters at the rally in Port Elizabeth. (Derrick Spies, News24 Correspondent)
Julius Malema is expected to address EFF supporters at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton at 16:00.
