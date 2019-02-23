 

LIVE: DA election Manifesto kicks off in Johannesburg

2019-02-23 09:29

The Democratic Alliance (DA) launches their manifesto on Saturday at Rand Stadium in Johannesburg.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 09:48
09:45
09:44
Gana says there is a commitment by the DA in terms of upgrading informal settlements and ensuring that basic services are provided, and giving SA citizens access to housing by providing housing vouchers for those who want to build their own homes.
09:44
#DAManifesto Spokesperson for Basic Services Makashule Gana says the manifesto will touch on jobs and the economy, and a big focus on the provision of basic services. The DA expects no less than 20 000 supporters at the Rand stadium for the Manifesto launch.
09:42
09:41
09:41
09:40
09:35
09:35

DA goes to the cops after yet another billboard vandalised

The DA is turning to the police for help after after yet another one of its billboards, bearing the words "ANC killed the lights", was vandalised in the Johannesburg CBD.

It hopes the perpetrators will be caught and criminally charged.

"We do not have any further details but this is clearly an illegal act which sees to undermine campaigning by a political party," national spokesperson Solly Malatsi told News24 on Monday.
09:35

DA leader Mmusi Maimane takes his election campaign to Limpopo

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane embarked on a whirlwind visit of Limpopo this weekend as the party tries to garner support ahead of the 2019 general elections.

On Sunday, Maimane addressed several hundred people at Makhuvha Stadium just outside Thohoyandou where he was described by the Vhangona clan leader, Tshidziwelele Nephawe, as “the president-in-waiting”. He earlier visited Groblersdal and Musina. 

The gathering came hard on the heels of an ANC event on Saturday in which President Cyril Ramaphosa, as the leader of the ruling party, addressed thousands of people at the Thohoyandou Stadium.
09:34

DA launches new election billboard that targets load shedding

In the run-up to the 2019 national elections, the Democratic Alliance has launched a new billboard with the focus on load shedding.

The message on the billboard, which was erected in Johannesburg, reads: "The ANC has killed the lights affecting 57 million South Africans. Time for us to take their power. Vote DA."
09:34
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | #StateCaptureInquiry: Eskom's Jabu Mabuza testifies
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 22:19 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 17:58 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Friday, February 22 2019-02-22 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 