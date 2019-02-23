LIVE: DA election Manifesto kicks off in Johannesburg
2019-02-23 09:29
The Democratic Alliance (DA) launches their manifesto on Saturday at Rand Stadium in Johannesburg.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
09:48
Gana says there is a commitment by the DA in terms of upgrading informal settlements and ensuring that basic services are provided, and giving SA citizens access to housing by providing housing vouchers for those who want to build their own homes.
#DAManifesto Spokesperson for Basic Services Makashule Gana says the manifesto will touch on jobs and the economy, and a big focus on the provision of basic services. The DA expects no less than 20 000 supporters at the Rand stadium for the Manifesto launch.
DA goes to the cops after yet another billboard vandalised
The DA is turning to the police for help after after yet another one of its billboards, bearing the words "ANC killed the lights", was vandalised in the Johannesburg CBD.
It hopes the perpetrators will be caught and criminally charged.
"We do not have any further details but this is clearly an illegal act which sees to undermine campaigning by a political party," national spokesperson Solly Malatsi told News24 on Monday.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane takes his election campaign to Limpopo
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane embarked on a whirlwind visit of Limpopo this weekend as the party tries to garner support ahead of the 2019 general elections.
On Sunday, Maimane addressed several hundred people at Makhuvha Stadium just outside Thohoyandou where he was described by the Vhangona clan leader, Tshidziwelele Nephawe, as “the president-in-waiting”. He earlier visited Groblersdal and Musina.
The gathering came hard on the heels of an ANC event on Saturday in which President Cyril Ramaphosa, as the leader of the ruling party, addressed thousands of people at the Thohoyandou Stadium.
DA launches new election billboard that targets load shedding
In the run-up to the 2019 national elections, the Democratic Alliance has launched a new billboard with the focus on load shedding.
The message on the billboard, which was erected in Johannesburg, reads: "The ANC has killed the lights affecting 57 million South Africans. Time for us to take their power. Vote DA."