 

LIVE: Day 2 of #NDPPInterviews

2018-11-15 09:51

The second day of interviews for short-listed candidates in the running for the vacant NDPP position have started in the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA â?? NOVEMBER 14: The panel
Last Updated at 10:15
10:13
NOTE: All interviews were moved an hour earlier to account for the allocated interview time of Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, who withdraw on Tuesday.
10:04
09:53
09:53
09:51

Joburg's top prosecutor Chauke grilled during NDPP interviews

Andrew Chauke, the South Gauteng director of public prosecutions, was grilled during his interview on Wednesday as his past decisions came under fire from the panel tasked with recommending a new National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Chauke, who was the fifth person to be interviewed by the panel, did not have it easy during his interview as he was quizzed about his handling of a case which involved controversial figure and former head of Crime Intelligence Richard Mdluli in relation to the murder of Oupa Ramogibe in 1999.
09:51

ANALYSIS: NDPP panel committed to find a unicorn

After the first day of NDPP interviews, the panel seemed to be carrying out its mandate with sufficient robustness.

The process of selecting a new top prosecutor at least appears to be transparent and credible,
09:51

OVERVIEW: Day 1 of NDPP interviews

Five candidates in the running for the position of NDPP completed the interview process.

These five candidates appeared before the panel:

Andrew Chauke, the South Gauteng director of public prosecutions.

The panel interviewed the first female candidate, current North West chief prosecutor advocate Matodzi Rachel Makhari.

The panel also interviewed advocate Matric Luphondo who has been the chief prosecutor in Pretoria for well over a decade.

Advocate Siyabulela Mapoma told the panel that whoever gets appointed to the NPA top job should be someone who acts without fear or favour.

Acting National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Silas Ramaite faced several tough questions about his links to previous NPA leaders.
