LIVE: Day 2 of #NPAInquiry into Jiba and Mrwebi's fitness to hold office
2019-01-22 11:00
The Mokgoro Inquiry into the fitness of advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to hold office is continuing with its second day of hearings in Centurion.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
11:41
MacAdam points out that at the time, then-NDPP Shaun Abrahams had reshuffled his deputies and Jiba was in charge of the PCLU. MacAdam says that he was informed by Advocate Johnson that Jiba had decided that the foreign bribery cases should be transferred to the SCCU.
MacAdam: "What happened is, Advocate Jiba asked me to give her a briefing of what I was doing, so I informed her of my foreign bribery portfolio, but I did tell her that what had happened was that since June, I was more and more being roped into all my old PCLU work. So I said to her, there had been discussions with the national director regarding whether I continue with the portfolio, or whether it be re-assigned."
MacAdam says he told Jiba that he couldn't do the foreign bribery work, plus all the other work that was allocated to him and was piling up.
Bawa and MacAdam discussing an OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) report involving cases of bribery, and concerns that there may have been political interference.
MacAdam says in 2015 he was told by Advocate Mokgatla to hand over cases of foreign bribery to the SCCU. Shaun Abrahams is mentioned as having just been appointed.
The delay in this morning's proceedings has been described as "administrative".
MacAdam, now sworn in, is asked to briefly confirm his qualifications and work history.
MacAdam says his affidavit had been prepared for the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, but he has also provided a copy of his affidavit to this inquiry.
Evidence leader Advocate Nazreen Bawa has taken her seat and it seems proceedings are finally about to kick off.
The witness, Advocate Chris MacAdam, has now been sworn in.
ICYMI:
Jiba 'eager' to testify at the state capture commission – lawyer
Suspended Deputy National Director for Public Prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba says she is willing to appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture should she be given a chance to do so.
Jiba was placed on suspension last year by President Cyril Ramaphosa along with the special director of public prosecutions, Lawrence Mrwebi.
She says provided that her appearance at the Zondo Commission does not conflict with the Justice Yvonne Mokgoro inquiry, which is looking into her fitness to hold office, she is keen to give her side of the story.
During his testimony at the state capture commission last week former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi testified that Jiba received at least R100 000 and Mrwebi R10 000 to kill an ongoing corruption probe by the National Prosecuting Authority and the Hawks.
ICYMI:
'She has not received any money' - Jiba's lawyer at fitness inquiry
Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro says bribery allegations levelled against suspended Deputy National Director for Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Nomgcobo Jiba and Special Director of Public Prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi will, for now, not form part of the inquiry she heads.
She said she has not received an affidavit containing the allegations made against them.
Mokgoro is heading up an inquiry in Centurion into Jiba and Mrwebi's fitness to hold office.
During his testimony at the state capture commission last week, former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi testified that Jiba received at least R100 000 and Mrwebi R10 000 to kill an ongoing corruption probe by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials and the Hawks.
OPINION:
Is this why Bosasa was never prosecuted? (By Adriaan Basson)
Is anyone surprised that former president Jacob Zuma is expected to be implicated by Angelo Agrizzi in Bosasa's nest of corruption?
I am certainly not. Zuma has showed himself over decades to be a politician for sale.
First the Shaiks, then the Guptas and now the Watsons, allegedly. Zuma does not discriminate against any benefactors who are willing to buy his political influence at the right price.
The biggest shock for me of the files Agrizzi is reportedly going to drop at the Zondo Commission into state capture over the next few days is the allegation that senior prosecutors were paid to let Bosasa off the hook.
ICYMI:
Ramaphosa to receive Jiba, Mrwebi inquiry report by March 9
A report on whether former deputy prosecutions boss, Nomgcobo Jiba, and her colleague, Lawrence Mrwebi, are fit to hold office will be provided to President Cyril Ramaphosa by no later than March 9, 2019.
This is according to a notice published in the Government Gazette.
Jiba and Mrwebi were suspended in October after Ramaphosa announced his decision to institute inquiries into their fitness to hold office.
Jiba is the Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions and Mrwebi is the Special Director of Public Prosecutions.
The inquiry will provide Ramaphosa with the report, together with all supporting documentation.
ICYMI:
ConCourt to hear Bar's application for leave to appeal in Jiba, Mrwebi saga
The Constitutional Court will hear an application by the General Council of the Bar of South Africa (GCB) for leave to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling in favour of suspended deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba and her colleague, Lawrence Mrwebi.
The application will be heard on March 14, 2019, the apex court has said.
"The applicant must, on or before Friday, 14 December 2018, file a paginated record in accordance with Rule 20(1) and (2) of this court's rules, containing only those portions of the record that are strictly necessary for the determination of the issues."
In July, the SCA overturned a ruling of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that Jiba and Mrwebi be struck from the roll of advocates.
ICYMI:
Jiba welcomes opportunity to give her side of the story - lawyer
Deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba has welcomed the opportunity she has been given to give her side of the story after President Cyril Ramaphosa said he intends to institute an inquiry into her fitness to hold office, her lawyer said on Thursday.
Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday that he informed Jiba and her colleague, Lawrence Mrwebi, of his decision.
"We will abide by the deadline set by the president in terms of making her submissions," Zola Majavu told News24.
"There is absolutely nothing wrong with what the president is doing (giving Jiba an opportunity to make representations). He is simply doing what the court has instructed. Until the president has made his decision, upon receipt of our submission, there will be no commentary on the matter," Majavu said.
ICYMI:
SCA overturns ruling that struck Nomgcobo Jiba, Lawrence Mrwebi off the roll of advocates
The Supreme Court of Appeal has overturned a high court ruling that called for National Prosecuting Authority's Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to be struck off the roll of advocates.
The judgment was delivered by Justice Connie Mocumie in Bloemfontein on Tuesday morning.
Jiba is the Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions and Mrwebi the Special Director of Public Prosecutions.
Jiba and Mrwebi were struck off the roll on September 15, 2016, by Judge Francis Legodi.