 

LIVE: Zondo appoints Peter Pedlar as acting secretary of #StateCaptureInquiry

2019-01-22 10:03

Former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi returns to the stand for the fifth day as he continues to testify before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture about years of alleged corruption at Bosasa.

state capture
Last Updated at 11:41
11:23

Zondo commission secretary implicated in Bosasa corruption

The secretary of the state capture commission of inquiry, Dr Khotso de Wee, is implicated in testimony before the same commission by former Bosasa top boss, Angelo Agrizzi.

De Wee, who now holds a crucial position at the Zondo commission, was allegedly paid an undisclosed amount of cash monthly by Bosasa, via politically connected middleman, Sesinyi Seopela.
11:22
11:21

Zondo commission appoints acting secretary

The state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday appointed an acting secretary, Peter Pedlar, following the permanent secretary Dr Khotso de Wee being placed on special leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

De Wee offered to take special leave after he was implicated by former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi as one of several individuals who had allegedly been paid bribes in 2013.

De Wee was the chief operations officer at the department of justice and constitutional development at the time, and a R400m portion of a security tender was awarded to a Bosasa subsidiary at the time.

The Commission announced Pedlar’s appointed on Tuesday, and he will act in the position until 28 February or until the investigation into allegations against De Wee was finalised.

Pedlar’s work history includes:

1998 to 2000 – Chief Financial Officer at Denel

2001 to 2006 – Deputy Director General for Department of Arts, Culture, Science and Technology

2007 to 2009 – Acting CEO/Chief Regulatory Affairs and Procurement, SITA

2010 TO 2012 – Deputy CEO, Operations at the Human Sciences Research Council

2013 to 2014 – Managing Consultant, Pedlar Consulting

2014 to 2016 - Chief Risk Officer, Head of Strategy, Gautrain Management Agency

2016 to 2018 – Chief financial officer Artscape
11:19
Adjourns for tea. To resume at 11:30
11:14
Zondo has appointmented Peter Pedlar as acting secretary of the commission until 28 February 2019
11:13
AA: I rasied a concern to ask if the camera system was switched off. Not good to have everyone on camera at the same table doing the figures. 
11:09
AA: One evening , I walked through to the boardroom, and the various fencing companies were working on the  bid documents. 
11:04

PP: What advantage was this for the Bosasa enterprise?

 AA: The benefit is, if I had done the surveys at all the facilities by the time the tender is put out, I have done all the work. Others have to run around. 

Bosasa, we had the advantage. 
11:03

PP: Not only did they have access to the specifcation documents and access to correctional services facilities.

AA: Yes, it took two days to map a site, there were 47 sites. Let's say one day. At least 47 days before, Bosasa knew. 
11:02

PP: There are two scenarios. Bosasa decision-makers could have been confident they could have provided the services, alternatively they could have known about the tender. 

AA: This was caucused. Linda Mti, and Patrick Gillingham would do as they were instructed by Bosasa, Gavin Watson and myself. They were captured. 
10:57
PP: What you don't say, did anyone in Bosasa have any knowledge of what the intention of Correctional Services were in relation to high security fencing? 
10:54
AA: We said, let's get our ducks in a row, as this will likely be the biggest fencing tender in the country, in Africa. 
10:53

AA: Each company would submit a separate tender documents. They will submit as sub-contractors, and submit stand alone bids.

Companies: Love Wire, Gordian, Mavundla Iron Glad, LJ Civils and SA Fence and Gate. 
10:51
Agrizzi: This sort of contract would normally go through public works. 
10:50
10:49

Agrizzi's testimony is dealing with a large fencing tender from Correctional Services circa 2005. 

Before the tender was awarded, Gavin Watson entered into agreement with Beta Fence. Beta would supply materials Phezulu (Bosasa) used for the prisons fencing. 
10:44
10:42

Agrizzi describes the fencing contract as "one of the biggest ever done". 

Despite Bosasa being in talks with two other fencing companies in preparation for supplying fencing for Department of Correctional Services, the department had not yet issued a tender.
10:37
Moving along, Agrizzi will deal today with the long and dirty history of the relationship between Bosasa and Correctional Services. 
10:33

Zondo emphasises the commission "fully supports" media freedom and will continue to cooperate with the media, but that regulations must be respected.

"The law must be respected," Zondo adds.

Zondo berated the media, but he hasn't yet announced any steps against anyone.
10:32

Zondo: "This is about the nation, and I would think each and every journalist would keep that in mind. Give us space to do our work. Please comply with the law.

"Please do not publish information in circumstances where we are undermining the work of the commission. Do not publish information in breach of the law."
10:31
10:31

"We regard the work of the commission as very important, a national task...we have men and women who are committed to it and have been subjected to insults in the media. They wake up every morning and come and to their work.

"It is important that they be given support. We want to focus on the national task we have been given. We don't want to concern ourselves with sideshows, with the media acting in breach of the law."
10:30
Z: I take this opportunity to appeal once again to the media, not to act in a manner that undermines the work of this commission, but to support the commission. We obviously fully support the freedom of the media, there is no doubt about that. 
10:30
10:30

Zondo issues a strong rebuke to the media. 

Basically, the Commission is busy with work important to the national interest, and they do not have time to worry about the media all the time. 

"Support the commission, support the witnesses."
10:29

Zondo: I also want to say, when the media have issues on which they want the Commission to comment before they publish, they must give us enough time. 

Zondo: It has happened in the past few days, when a journalist wants to write a story, they give the Commission a few hours to respond, but then they publish anyway before we respond. 
10:28
Zondo: There are many journalists and editors for whom I have the highest respect, and commend them for the good work they do and their professionalism. But there are some who will not act in accordance with the law. 
10:28

Zondo: And beacuse the law is in their way, they will disregard it, and commit criminal acts. It starts with what some may not think are big issues. 

Zondo: I shared with the media and the public last year what the law says in the regulations. No newspaper, editor or journalists has gone to court, if they think it's unconstitutional how the regulations stipulate how things may be published. 
10:27

Zondo: Unfortunately I feel that, we have to look at this conduct in its proper context. 

Zondo: People who engage in bribery and corruption know what they are doing is against the law, but the law is for them an inconvenience. They want money, power, a lot of it. And the law is standing in their way. 
10:27
10:26

Zondo: This is not a situation where a journalist thinks the information will not be made public. 

Zondo: The witness is testifying in the open. There is absolutely no public interest in publishing the information because the information will in a few days time be in the public domain. So what it behind the publication of such details?

Zondo: It seems to me either because a newspaper wants to make money, or they see a scoop. 
10:25
10:19

Zondo: Publication is wrong, unacceptable and undermines the commission.

And for what? For a scoop?" Zondo asks.

"It appears there are some (journalists) who find that they will not act in accordance with the law when the law stands in the way of what they want to do," Zondo says solemnly.
10:19

Zondo is getting angry, says the context within which the commission is conducting its business is to look at corruption and bribery. He says to them the law is an inconvenience and corruption starts with small things.

Zondo is seemingly making the argument that the media has broken the law, and comparing the media to state capturers circumventing the law. If the media felt that the regulations and the law was unconstitutional, they should have gone to court.
10:15

What is behind the decision by the media to publish Agrizzi's testimony before he delivers it? asks Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo.

Is it to make money, is it for a scoop? It's not in the public interest. It's in their own interest, he says.

"You went ahead, you want to be the first one, you are not serving the public interest, whether you are an editor or a journalist," Zondo says.
10:14
"There is absolutely nothing in the public interest."
10:13

Zondo: Portions of Agrizzi's statement were published without my written permission over the weekend. I do not know whether the journalists and editors, newspapers who did so, believe that it was in the public interest that they publish.

Zondo: I can see nothing that is in the public interest in the publication of what a witness is going to say a few days earlier, when he is going to testify it. 
10:10
10:09
Zondo: They did so in breach of regulations applicable to this commission.
10:08

Zondo: I have the hugest respect for many journalists, editors, newspapers who conduct their business professionally, in accordance to the law and with due regard to people's lives.
10:05

How Bosasa's bribes mutilated South Africa's Constitution

When the Bosasa wolves started paying bribes to members of Parliament, the Constitution of our country was trampled on, dragged into the mud and left for dead.

In a damning indictment of MPs' disregard for their oaths and for the laws they were appointed to care for, it was revealed on Monday at the judicial commission of inquiry in state capture that the empire of bribes built by Bosasa executives gained a foothold in the halls of Parliament.
10:05

Agrizzi revelations 'nothing new' to Hawks investigators

Veteran commercial crimes prosecutor, advocate Peter Serunye has been put in charge of taking a Leviathan case against Bosasa executives and a host of government officials to court.

Serunye was appointed last year to head up a team of prosecutors assigned to the case, having recently finalised the prosecution of former Northern Cape ANC chairperson John Block.
10:05

Armscor CEO granted special leave to prepare for state capture inquiry

Armaments Corporation of South Africa (Armscor) CEO Kevin Wakeford has been granted special leave following revelations at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Armscor, the acquisition agency for the Department of Defence, said on Monday that the board decided to grant the request from Wakeford, who became CEO in 2015, "until further notice".
