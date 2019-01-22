LIVE: Zondo appoints Peter Pedlar as acting secretary of #StateCaptureInquiry

Zondo commission appoints acting secretary
The state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday appointed an acting secretary, Peter Pedlar, following the permanent secretary Dr Khotso de Wee being placed on special leave pending the outcome of an investigation.
De Wee offered to take special leave after he was implicated by former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi as one of several individuals who had allegedly been paid bribes in 2013.
De Wee was the chief operations officer at the department of justice and constitutional development at the time, and a R400m portion of a security tender was awarded to a Bosasa subsidiary at the time.
The Commission announced Pedlar’s appointed on Tuesday, and he will act in the position until 28 February or until the investigation into allegations against De Wee was finalised.
Pedlar’s work history includes:
1998 to 2000 – Chief Financial Officer at Denel
2001 to 2006 – Deputy Director General for Department of Arts, Culture, Science and Technology
2007 to 2009 – Acting CEO/Chief Regulatory Affairs and Procurement, SITA
2010 TO 2012 – Deputy CEO, Operations at the Human Sciences Research Council
2013 to 2014 – Managing Consultant, Pedlar Consulting
2014 to 2016 - Chief Risk Officer, Head of Strategy, Gautrain Management Agency
2016 to 2018 – Chief financial officer Artscape