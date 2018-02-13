LIVE: 'DA's motion of no confidence against De Lille is a sham' - Mpofu

De Lille secret ballot bid to be heard
Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille's urgent application to have the motion of no confidence in her to be held by secret ballot is expected to be heard in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.
De Lille filed papers on Thursday to demand that her fellow Democratic Alliance (DA) members in the Cape Town council caucus be able to vote as they choose through a secret ballot, in case of reprisals.
De Lille is set to face the motion of no confidence at a special council meeting on Thursday.
However, she wants the Western Cape High Court to rule that the councillors be free to vote by secret ballot and that the DA's leadership not tell the councillors how they should vote.
Her own party also laid a criminal complaint against her, relating to an allegation that she wanted a R5m kick back from entrepreneur Anthony Faul after he proposed the supply of fire extinguishers for informal settlements in 2012.
There were also allegations that she tried to quash alleged irregularities in the council's transport department.
She has denied all the allegations, but has been taken off communication relating the City's #DayZero prevention campaign.
The DA's leader Mmusi Maimane stepped in and controversially said he would communicate on the water crisis.The African National Congress (ANC) in the council had previously tabled a motion of no confidence in De Lille, but then withdrew it.