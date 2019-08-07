LIVE: Democratic Alliance briefing on state of local governments
2019-08-07 11:00
The Democratic Alliance is briefing the media on the state of governance in local DA-run municipalities, three years on from the 2016 local government elections.
DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi, fielding questions, says the purpose of this briefing is to talk about the "good work" done by the mayors in the Kouga and Midvaal municipalities. Malatsi says the focus on other municipalities, such as the ones where they govern with coalitions, would possibly come into focus at future briefings.
Baloyi wraps up, and they are now taking questions from the media.
Companies like Heineken, Ferrero Rocher, Paramount Trailers, New Hope, BSI Steel and Twin Boats have all established their businesses within the Midvaal municipality.
To date, the Midvaal municipality has allocated R6.6m to train and provide opportunities for the youth in the region, which includes assistance in securing business opportunities with the municipality.
DA Eastern Cape provincial chairperson Andrew Whitfield makes way for the mayor of the Midvaal municipality, Bongani Baloyi, who takes to the podium to share his municipality's progress.
Hendricks says that under the leadership of the DA, Kouga is poised to become the first municipality in the Eastern Cape to roll out free unlimited Wi-Fi to the public.
Executive mayor of Kouga Local Municipality Horatio Hendricks is currently at the podium, speaking about the challenges faced by his municipality, and the achievements of his administration since taking over.
