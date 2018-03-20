 

LIVE: Deputy president David Mabuza responds to questions in Parliament

2018-03-20 14:03

Deputy President David Mabuza responds to questions in the National Assembly.

Last Updated at 14:54
14:54
Kenneth Meshoe of the ACDP asks Mabuza why there aren't Biblical teachings at school. This, he says, would help bring respect within the schooling environment. 
14:51
Tlouamma opts to leave the House because "I cannot withdraw the truth". 
14:51
Tlouamma is asked to to withdraw his remarks or "there's good fresh air outside". 
14:50
Tlouamma insists that Mabuza is a bad example and cannot lead a debate on moral degeneration. 
14:48
AgangSA's Andries Tlouamma says Mabuza is "a bad example of moral degeneration". 
14:47
Mabuza condemns the teachers who engage in sexual activities with students. 
14:41
He says instead of "casting aspersions", those with evidence of crime should report it to their local police stations and substantiate.   
14:40
He says as a member of the society, he will cooperate with law enforcement agencies should they need help in this regard.
14:38
Mabuza says that those who are "casting aspersions must do the right thing" and report these assassinations to law enforcement agencies.   
14:37
An ANC MP interjects on a "point of order". He says the question is out of context. 
14:35
DA chief whip John Steenhuisen asks Mabuza about the scourge of political assassinations.  
14:32
Mabuza condemns the sexual abuse of young women and young boys. He also condemns the killings of people with albinism.  
14:31
Girl children and women fall victims of abuse at the hands of men who are supposed to protect them. 
14:23
Mabuza says the courts have dealt with Manana. 
14:22
14:20
14:20
Mabuza is asked why Mduduzi Manana is still in the employ of the ANC-led government if the party is really concerned about fighting women abuse. 
14:18
"Women are brutalised by people who are close to them." 
14:17
Mabuza says he cannot answer on the appointment of Bathabile Dlamini, because that's the "prerogative of the President". 
14:16
Mabuza: "We must look after women and the disabled." He says the nation cannot be free until women and children are free and safe. 
14:13
Mabuza quotes former Mozambican president Samora Machel as having said that the "emancipation of women" should not be an "act of charity".
14:10
He says violence against women is against the values of the Constitution. He says the fight against oppression was not only for racial equality, but was also for the liberation of women. 
14:07
Mabuza: As the ANC government, we are determined to build a country where people can determine their own destinies. 
14:06
Mabuza start by addressing the importance of social cohesion in the country. He says South Africa is a "plural society". 
14:03
