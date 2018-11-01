LIVE: Magistrate grants application to send Dros rape accused for mental observation
2018-11-01 08:51
Protests expected outside the Pretoria Regional court as the suspect in the alleged Dros rape case appears.
Reading some comments on the evaluation highlights yet again the disregard for the existence of mental illness & the dangers it poses if untreated. Have you guys ever been to Weskoppies? Do you know what happens during an evaluation? Education is necessary shem #NicholasNinow @Neo_lithia
#Drosrape the matter has been postponed to 28 November,
tweets News24's Alex Mitchley
The Magistrate has granted the defence's application. The accused has been referred for mental observation by three psychiatrists and one clinical psychologist at Weskoppies,
tweets News24's Alex Mitchley
#notinmyname President Siyabulela Jentile calls for political parties to unite against rape #drosrape,
tweet News24's Ntwaagae Seleka
#DrosRape The state is now arguing that the case is straight forward and additional experts for the mental observation is unnecessary and will cause undue delays.
She adds that the defence can appoint their own experts if they are unhappy with that,
tweets News24's Alex Mitchley
#DrosRape State submits that this case isn’t complex as alleged by the defence, the state says that the evidence is straight forward,
tweets News24's Alex Mitchley
#DrosRape Du Plessis now says that the case will be transferred to the High Court for trial,
tweets News24's Alex Mitchley
#DrosRape Du Plessis: "I ask the court to exercise its discretion in appointing another clinical psychologist as well." He argues this is the type of case that calls for it, tweets News24's Alex Mitchley
#Drosrape Du Plessis now alleges that the accused has tried to commit suicide several times because of the severe depression of having bipolar @TeamNews24
@AlexMitchley
#Drosrape Du Plessis adds that the accused has been abusing substances since he was 14 @TeamNews24
@AlexMitchley
#Drosrape Du Plessis doesn't know when the accused was diagnosed with bipolar but says it wasn’t a recent diagnoses. He speaks to the accused and says that his client was diagnosed in 2013. @TeamNews24
@AlexMitchley
#Drosrape Du Plessis: "Accused had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and previously underwent rehabilitation for substance abuse" as an argument for a third psychologist to be appointed for mental observation @TeamNews24
@AlexMitchley
#DrosRape Du Plessis argues that additional experts are needed for the mental observation because of the seriousness of the case, also says that the DNA results have already been received. This usually takes months @TeamNews24
@AlexMitchley
#DrosRape Du Plessis says he will now bring an application to appoint an additional psychiatrist and a clinical psychologist. @TeamNews24
@AlexMitchley
#DrosRape attorney Du Plessis for the accused now says that there is a history of mental health issues with his client and that mental observation is important to ascertain the state of mind of the accused at the time of the crime @TeamNews24
@AlexMitchley
#DrosRape State says that it normally takes a month to get a bed at WesKoppies @TeamNews24 @AlexMitchley
#DrosRape The state now says that they and the defence agree that the accused should be referred for mental observation as criminal capacity may be a relevant issue, the state believes to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt @TeamNews24 @AlexMitchley
#DrosRape The state says that the investigation has not yet been completed including the toxicology report on the substance found on him @TeamNews24 @AlexMitchley
Not in my name supporters and sympathizers of the rape
victim gather outside during the appearance of a man who is accused of raping a
7-year-old child at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on October 2.
The man allegedly raped a 7-year-old girl in the bathroom of
Dros restaurant on September 22. (Thulani Mbele, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)
