 

LIVE: Magistrate grants application to send Dros rape accused for mental observation

2018-11-01 08:51

Protests expected outside the Pretoria Regional court as the suspect in the alleged Dros rape case appears.

Dros rape accused.
Last Updated at 10:32
10:31
10:30
10:23
Reading some comments on the evaluation highlights yet again the disregard for the existence of mental illness & the dangers it poses if untreated. Have you guys ever been to Weskoppies? Do you know what happens during an evaluation? Education is necessary shem #NicholasNinow @Neo_lithia
10:14
09:44
09:43
#Drosrape the matter has been postponed to 28 November, tweets News24's Alex Mitchley
09:40
The Magistrate has granted the defence's application. The accused has been referred for mental observation by three psychiatrists and one clinical psychologist at Weskoppies, tweets News24's Alex Mitchley
09:39
#notinmyname President Siyabulela Jentile calls for political parties to unite against rape #drosrape, tweet News24's Ntwaagae Seleka
09:32

#DrosRape The state is now arguing that the case is straight forward and additional experts for the mental observation is unnecessary and will cause undue delays.

She adds that the defence can appoint their own experts if they are unhappy with that, tweets News24's Alex Mitchley

09:31
#DrosRape State submits that this case isn’t complex as alleged by the defence, the state says that the evidence is straight forward, tweets News24's Alex Mitchley
09:31
#DrosRape Du Plessis now says that the case will be transferred to the High Court for trial, tweets News24's Alex Mitchley
09:27
#DrosRape Du Plessis: "I ask the court to exercise its discretion in appointing another clinical psychologist as well." He argues this is the type of case that calls for it, tweets News24's Alex Mitchley
09:22
#Drosrape Du Plessis now alleges that the accused has tried to commit suicide several times because of the severe depression of having bipolar @TeamNews24 @AlexMitchley
09:21
#Drosrape Du Plessis adds that the accused has been abusing substances since he was 14 @TeamNews24 @AlexMitchley
09:21
#Drosrape Du Plessis doesn't know when the accused was diagnosed with bipolar but says it wasn’t a recent diagnoses. He speaks to the accused and says that his client was diagnosed in 2013. @TeamNews24 @AlexMitchley
09:19
#Drosrape Du Plessis: "Accused had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and previously underwent rehabilitation for substance abuse" as an argument for a third psychologist to be appointed for mental observation @TeamNews24 @AlexMitchley
09:15
#DrosRape Du Plessis argues that additional experts are needed for the mental observation because of the seriousness of the case, also says that the DNA results have already been received. This usually takes months @TeamNews24 @AlexMitchley
09:12
#DrosRape Du Plessis says he will now bring an application to appoint an additional psychiatrist and a clinical psychologist. @TeamNews24 @AlexMitchley
09:10
#DrosRape attorney Du Plessis for the accused now says that there is a history of mental health issues with his client and that mental observation is important to ascertain the state of mind of the accused at the time of the crime @TeamNews24 @AlexMitchley
09:09
09:08
#DrosRape attorney Du Plessis for the accused now says that there is a history of mental health issues with his client and that mental observation is important to to ascertain the state of mind of the accused at the time of the crime @TeamNews24 @AlexMitchley
09:08
#DrosRape State says that it normally takes a month to get a bed at WesKoppies @TeamNews24 @AlexMitchley
09:06
#DrosRape The state now says that they and the defence agree that the accused should be referred for mental observation as criminal capacity may be a relevant issue, the state believes to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt @TeamNews24 @AlexMitchley
09:06
#DrosRape The state says that the investigation has not yet been completed including the toxicology report on the substance found on him @TeamNews24 @AlexMitchley
09:05
09:03

Not in my name supporters and sympathizers of the rape victim gather outside during the appearance of a man who is accused of raping a 7-year-old child at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on October 2.  

The man allegedly raped a 7-year-old girl in the bathroom of Dros restaurant on September 22. (Thulani Mbele, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

08:58

Dros rape accused claims police, public assaulted him

The man accused of raping a 7-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria has refused to hand over his cellphone to assist the State with its investigation.
08:53
08:53
08:52

According to Section 154(2b) of the Criminal Procedure Act: No person shall at any stage before the appearance of an accused in a court upon any charge referred to in section 153(3) or at any stage after such appearance but before the accused has pleaded to the charge, publish in any manner whatever any information relating to the charge in question.

Section 153(3) refers to criminal proceedings related to sexual offences charges.Once the accused has pleaded to the charges, News24 will reveal his identity in accordance with the law.
08:52

The Dros rape and the history of race and rape in SA

Something interesting is going on when Black Land First and White Nation – the polar opposites of each other – can both condemn with disgust the behaviour of the accused in the matter of the Dros rape.

08:52

Almost R140K raised in crowdfunding campaign for 7-year-old Dros rape victim

Almost R140 000 has been raised for the family of the 7-year-old girl who was allegedly raped at a Dros franchise in Pretoria last month.

08:52

Dros rape accused back in the dock

The man accused of raping a 7-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Thursday.
