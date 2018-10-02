 

LIVE: Dros rape suspect appears in court

2018-10-02 08:30

The man accused of raping a six-year-old girl at a Pretoria franchise of the family restaurant chain Dros is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

08:59
Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga is at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
08:55
08:54
Political parties, civic organisations and members of society have started gathering at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court protesting against the man who stands accused of raping a six-year-old girl at the Dros restaurant in Silverton. (Alex Mitchley, News24)
08:37
08:26
08:21

COLUMN: Dros rape: Media must strive to minimise harm

Like everyone else Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) is appalled by the rape of a child in a restaurant. While brutally clear as an act, the issues it raises are complex and varied and touch on almost every aspect of our nation's wounds and apartheid legacy.

On top of it all, the trauma is amplified, resonated and recycled through social media.The tragic reality is that each day just over 64 children are sexually assaulted (SAPS 2017/18 figures) and these are the ones that make it to the SAPS.

In the majority of cases (approximately 60%) the perpetrators are known to the children and are within their social circle. The case of the child being raped by a stranger in a restaurant is unusual and the brazenness in which it occurred, together with it being in a middle class area and the immediacy of social media and witnesses releasing the information make it ripe for extensive news coverage.
08:19

Protests expected as alleged 'Dros rapist' appears in court

Mass protest action is expected in Tshwane on Tuesday as the man accused of raping of a six-year-old girl at a Pretoria franchise of the family restaurant chain Dros will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

Civic organisations and political parties have been rallying support to protest outside of the court as the 20-year-old accused makes his second appearance since being arrested two weeks ago.

Among the groups expected to protest are nonprofit organisation #Notinmyname, the ANC Women's League, the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance.
