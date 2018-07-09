 

AS IT HAPPENED: Duduzane Zuma released on bail, case postponed to 2019

2018-07-09 09:30

Duduzane Zuma has been released on R100 000 bail after briefly appearing in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Johannesburg on charges of corruption. The case has been postponed to January 24, 2019.

Duduzane Zuma appears in court
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 10:42
09:54
09:30
09:29
09:22
09:20

State not opposing bail. Case postponed.
09:16
09:15
09:13

Court proceedings have begun.
09:12
09:09

Duduzane Zuma has arrived in court.
09:04
08:59

The appearance is expected to be brief.
08:58
08:54

Magistrate Jeremy Jansen van Vuuren is overseeing the matter in court.
08:51
08:50
08:48

ICYMI: 
08:44
08:44
08:44
08:44

Duduzane Zuma to appear in court 

Duduzane Zuma will appear in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Johannesburg on Monday, his lawyer confirmed over the weekend.

"Yes, he will be [appearing]," lawyer Rudi Krause told News24 on Sunday.

City Press reported that he was set to be charged with corruption - apparently in connection with the role he allegedly played in an incident where former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas has said there was an attempt to bribe him at the Guptas' Saxonwold home in 2015.

According to the newspaper, sources from the Hawks had revealed Zuma would be charged with contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

Zuma has apparently been overseas since February; however, his brother, Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma, died recently of lupus and Duduzane came to attend his funeral. 
08:44

ICYMI: 

Duduzane Zuma to be charged with corruption 

Duduzane Zuma is due to appear in Johannesburg’s Specialised Commercial Crime Court tomorrow where he is set to be charged with corruption.

The son of former president Jacob Zuma will be charged in connection with the role he played in trying to bribe former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas at the Guptas’ Saxonwold compound in October 2015.

At a meeting with Duduzane, businessman Fana Hlongwane and older Gupta brother Ajay, Jonas was allegedly offered the position of finance minister as well as a bribe of R600m.

Highly placed Hawks sources told City Press that Duduzane (34), a longtime Gupta business partner and lieutenant, will be charged with contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

This is the first time that such a senior actor in state capture will face the law on corruption charges. 
08:44

ICYMI: 

Duduzane Zuma in SA after brief detention to confirm identity - lawyer 

Former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma, who is facing a charge of culpable homicide, was briefly detained at OR Tambo International Airport after landing there on Thursday evening.

However, after Hawks officers confirmed his identity following his arrival at 20:30 he was released, his lawyer Rudi Krause told News24 on Friday.

Krause said that no warrant for Duduzane's arrest had been issued. 
08:43

ICYMI: 

Duduzane Zuma summoned to court for culpable homicide 

Although Duduzane Zuma - son of South Africa's former president - received a summons to appear in court for culpable homicide, only his lawyer knows his whereabouts.

The lawyer Gary Mazaham, confirmed to News24 that Zuma received a summons to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on July 12 on two charges of culpable homicide. However, he added that Zuma "would like to" attend his late brother's funeral.

Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma, who was the youngest son of the former president and his late wife Kate Mantsho, died on Sunday night after a short illness.

Mazaham was unable to give any information about his client's whereabouts.

The charges relate to a car accident that occurred in February 2014 when Zuma rear-ended a taxi, after losing control of his Porsche on the Grayston Drive off-ramp on the M1, north of Johannesburg.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: The moment Duduzane Zuma arrived at court
 

4 animals predicting FIFA World Cup 2018 outcomes!

Since Paul the Octopus successfully predicted Spain’s win in the 2010 World Cup, sports-fortune-telling animals have become increasingly popular.

 

Paws

New home for pig’s paintings
What dogs think of Kanye West’s 'lift Yourself' track
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, July 7 2018-07-07 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 