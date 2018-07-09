AS IT HAPPENED: Duduzane Zuma released on bail, case postponed to 2019
2018-07-09 09:30
Duduzane Zuma has been released on R100 000 bail after briefly appearing in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Johannesburg on charges of corruption. The case has been postponed to January 24, 2019.
10:42
State not opposing bail. Case postponed.
Court proceedings have begun.
Duduzane Zuma has arrived in court.
The appearance is expected to be brief.
Magistrate Jeremy Jansen van Vuuren is overseeing the matter in court.
Duduzane Zuma to appear in court
Duduzane Zuma will appear in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Johannesburg on Monday, his lawyer confirmed over the weekend.
"Yes, he will be [appearing]," lawyer Rudi Krause told News24 on Sunday.
City Press reported that he was set to be charged with corruption - apparently in connection with the role he allegedly played in an incident where former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas has said there was an attempt to bribe him at the Guptas' Saxonwold home in 2015.
According to the newspaper, sources from the Hawks had revealed Zuma would be charged with contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.
Zuma has apparently been overseas since February; however, his brother, Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma, died recently of lupus and Duduzane came to attend his funeral.
Duduzane Zuma in SA after brief detention to confirm identity - lawyer
Former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma, who is facing a charge of culpable homicide, was briefly detained at OR Tambo International Airport after landing there on Thursday evening.
However, after Hawks officers confirmed his identity following his arrival at 20:30 he was released, his lawyer Rudi Krause told News24 on Friday.
Krause said that no warrant for Duduzane's arrest had been issued.
Duduzane Zuma summoned to court for culpable homicide
Although Duduzane Zuma - son of South Africa's former president - received a summons to appear in court for culpable homicide, only his lawyer knows his whereabouts.
The lawyer Gary Mazaham, confirmed to News24 that Zuma received a summons to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on July 12 on two charges of culpable homicide. However, he added that Zuma "would like to" attend his late brother's funeral.
Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma, who was the youngest son of the former president and his late wife Kate Mantsho, died on Sunday night after a short illness.
Mazaham was unable to give any information about his client's whereabouts.
The charges relate to a car accident that occurred in February 2014 when Zuma rear-ended a taxi, after losing control of his Porsche on the Grayston Drive off-ramp on the M1, north of Johannesburg.