LIVE | Gupta home meeting ended in a stalemate, Zuma tells #StateCaptureInquiry
2019-10-08 09:58
Former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane is testifying at the state capture inquiry.
Zuma was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport when he
came to SA for a funeral
Zuma says he is looked at a criminal, the face of
corruption.
"I'm not corrupt; I've taken any money from
anybody."
Louw asks about what happened to Zuma as a result of what
Jonas said
According to The Citizen, Madonsela said Duduzane Zuma was given numerous opportunities to respond to the allegations before the report was released, from as early as the beginning of September 2016.
"He's lying and I don't know why," Thuli Madonsela reportedly said.
I would have expected a fair opportunity to represent my
side of the story, says Zuma of the Public Protector findings
Zuma says there was no communication from Jonas regarding
the meeting
Zuma says he can't remember sending an email to say there
was no meeting with Jonas and the Guptas
The Oakbay statement on March 13 says there was no meeting at
all, says Louw
Zuma says that he saw Jonas on two occasions after the infamous alleged R600m offer made news headlines.
"He greeted me and I greeted back," he says.
Duduzane now talks about his relationship with the Gupta brothers, he describes them as follows:
Ajay Gupta is an elder brother [Age: late 50s]
Atul Gupta is the middle brother [Age: late 40s]
and
Toni Gupta who is the youngest [Age: early 40s].
Louw returns to the Oakbay statement issued in response to a
Sunday Times article.
No one at Oakbay asked me about the statement, says Zuma
WATCH | 'That's my guy,' Zuma says about his relationship with Tony Gupta
Tony Gupta was a business partner as well as a "dear" and "close" friend of his, Duduzane Zuma told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday.
Zuma says he saw Jonas a few times after their initial
meeting.
"I greeted him, and he greeted back."
We agreed to have a follow-up meeting, says Zuma of his
meeting with Jonas
The main outside face of the Gupta family was Atul Gupta
because he was the chairman of the group, says Zuma
Duduzane agrees that the meeting had indeed taken place at the Gupta residence and that he was part of the discussions, he says his function at the meeting was that he initiated the meeting, introduced parties, and also served as a witness in that meeting.
The meeting took approximately 40 - 45 minutes.
Ended in a stalemate, says Zuma
"My function in the meeting was to pull the parties
together," says Zuma
Zondo jumps in to say that Zuma described his role
previously.
Louw wants to press the question
"I don't conduct meetings from my own home as it's my personal space" says Duduzane Zuma after being asked by Adv Piet as to why was the meeting not being conducted at his own house as it's situated not too far from the Gupta residence.
Jonas left his security entourage at the hotel when they
left, says Zuma
Evidence leader advocate Piet Louw SC wants to know whether
Jonas knew where they were going.
Yes, says Zuma.
"He was fine to do so."
Currently Advocate Piet Louw SC is re-examining Mr Duduzane Zuma.
Zuma repeats that he does not conduct meetings from his own
home, close to the Gupta residence
Hlongwane called Zuma to change the meeting venue, says Zuma
Zuma says Jonas chose the Hyatt for the October 23 meeting
Zuma says that the meeting with Mcebisi Jonas was to counter
rumours between Jonas and Fana Hlongwane
DCJ requests that Media should first check their facts before they can publish such articles.
Zondo says the commission will make the document sent to
Jacob Zuma available
Zondo urges the members of the media to check facts
properly.
"We don't need any unnecessary suspicions."
To set the record straight the 11-page document will be released to the public so that it will be clear that “no questions were sent to Mr Jacob Zuma.
Commission resumes, DCJ talks about Mr Jacob Zuma's previous appearance before the commission he says prior his appearance he had asked to be furnished with questions in advance, DCJ says he had refused for him to be furnished with questions in advance.
"I thought it's important that I set the record
straight," says Zondo on the issue of questions
Zondo says the commission has not sent preview questions,
despite newspaper articles claiming so
Zondo says that he refused to furnish former president Jacob
Zuma with a preview of questions on the nuclear deal
Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo begins with a news article on
the nuclear deal
Duduzane Zuma is ready for his second day of testimony
State capture: Oakbay statement pulled out to test Duduzane Zuma's evidence on Jonas-Hlongwane meeting
Gupta-linked Oakbay Investments issued a press statement in March 2016, claiming that "absolutely no meeting took place" between former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and businessman Fana Hlongwane at Saxonwold on October 23, 2015.
I raised the issue - Duduzane Zuma says why he arranged Jonas-Hlongwane meeting
The former president's son, Duduzane Zuma, told the state capture commission of inquiry that serious rumours prompted him to facilitate a meeting between businessman Fana Hlongwane and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas on October 23, 2015.
AS IT HAPPENED | 'That's my guy' Zuma says about his relationship with Tony Gupta at the State Capture Inquiry
Read about Duduzane Zuma's first day of testimony before the Zondo commission
Duduzane Zuma lied to Zondo commission - Thuli Madonsela
Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela says Duduzane Zuma lied to the state capture commission of inquiry when he testified that she had failed to give him the opportunity to respond to damaging state capture claims against him, Business Day reported.