 

LIVE | Gupta home meeting ended in a stalemate, Zuma tells #StateCaptureInquiry

2019-10-08 09:58

Former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane is testifying at the state capture inquiry.

Duduzane Zuma.
Last Updated at 11:15
11:14
Zuma was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport when he came to SA for a funeral
11:12

Zuma says he is looked at a criminal, the face of corruption.  

"I'm not corrupt; I've taken any money from anybody."

11:11
Louw asks about what happened to Zuma as a result of what Jonas said
11:08

According to The Citizen, Madonsela said Duduzane Zuma was given numerous opportunities to respond to the allegations before the report was released, from as early as the beginning of September 2016.

"He's lying and I don't know why," Thuli Madonsela reportedly said.
11:07
I would have expected a fair opportunity to represent my side of the story, says Zuma of the Public Protector findings
11:03
Zuma says there was no communication from Jonas regarding the meeting
11:01
Zuma says he can't remember sending an email to say there was no meeting with Jonas and the Guptas
10:58
The Oakbay statement on March 13 says there was no meeting at all, says Louw
10:55

Zuma says that he saw Jonas on two occasions after the infamous alleged R600m offer made news headlines.

"He greeted me and I greeted back," he says.  Tweet from @CannyMaphanga

10:55

Duduzane now talks about his relationship with the Gupta brothers, he describes them as follows:

Ajay Gupta is an elder brother [Age: late 50s]

Atul Gupta is the middle brother [Age: late 40s] and

Toni Gupta who is the youngest [Age: early 40s]. Tweet from @StateCaptureCom

10:53

Louw returns to the Oakbay statement issued in response to a Sunday Times article.  

No one at Oakbay asked me about the statement, says Zuma

10:51

WATCH | 'That's my guy,' Zuma says about his relationship with Tony Gupta

Tony Gupta was a business partner as well as a "dear" and "close" friend of his, Duduzane Zuma told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday.

10:50

Zuma says he saw Jonas a few times after their initial meeting.  

"I greeted him, and he greeted back."

10:49
We agreed to have a follow-up meeting, says Zuma of his meeting with Jonas
10:48
The main outside face of the Gupta family was Atul Gupta because he was the chairman of the group, says Zuma
10:46
Duduzane agrees that the meeting had indeed taken place at the Gupta residence and that he was part of the discussions, he says his function at the meeting was that he initiated the meeting, introduced parties, and also served as a witness in that meeting. Tweet from @StateCaptureCom
10:44

The meeting took approximately 40 - 45 minutes.  

Ended in a stalemate, says Zuma

10:42
"My function in the meeting was to pull the parties together," says Zuma
10:41

Zondo jumps in to say that Zuma described his role previously.  

Louw wants to press the question

10:40
"I don't conduct meetings from my own home as it's my personal space" says Duduzane Zuma after being asked by Adv Piet as to why was the meeting not being conducted at his own house as it's situated not too far from the Gupta residence. Tweet from @StateCaptureCom
10:39
Jonas left his security entourage at the hotel when they left, says Zuma
10:38

Evidence leader advocate Piet Louw SC wants to know whether Jonas knew where they were going.  

Yes, says Zuma.  

"He was fine to do so."

10:36
Currently Advocate Piet Louw SC is re-examining Mr Duduzane Zuma. Tweet from @StateCaptureCom
10:36
Zuma repeats that he does not conduct meetings from his own home, close to the Gupta residence
10:35
Hlongwane called Zuma to change the meeting venue, says Zuma
10:34
Zuma says Jonas chose the Hyatt for the October 23 meeting
10:31
Zuma says that the meeting with Mcebisi Jonas was to counter rumours between Jonas and Fana Hlongwane
10:29
DCJ requests that Media should first check their facts before they can publish such articles. Tweet from @StateCaptureCom
10:26
Zondo says the commission will make the document sent to Jacob Zuma available
10:25

Zondo urges the members of the media to check facts properly.  

"We don't need any unnecessary suspicions."  

10:22
To set the record straight the 11-page document will be released to the public so that it will be clear that “no questions were sent to Mr Jacob Zuma. Tweet from @CannyMaphanga
10:21
Commission resumes, DCJ talks about Mr Jacob Zuma's previous appearance before the commission he says prior his appearance he had asked to be furnished with questions in advance, DCJ says he had refused for him to be furnished with questions in advance. Tweet from @StateCaptureCom
10:20
"I thought it's important that I set the record straight," says Zondo on the issue of questions
10:14
Zondo says the commission has not sent preview questions, despite newspaper articles claiming so
10:13
Zondo says that he refused to furnish former president Jacob Zuma with a preview of questions on the nuclear deal
10:11
Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo begins with a news article on the nuclear deal
10:06
10:04
Duduzane Zuma is ready for his second day of testimony
09:59

09:59
