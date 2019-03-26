LIVE: State withdraws one count of culpable homicide in Duduzane Zuma case
2019-03-26 10:00
Proceedings in the culpable homicide case against Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma, are under way in the Randburg Magistrate's court.
Cronje admits that the car was taken to Porsche after the accident.
According to a pathologist's report, Mashaba died due to natural causes.
The magistrate says Adv Hellens can request to cross-examine the witness if he would like to.
The right to a fair trial not only applies to the accused, but to the State as well.
Advocate Mike Hellens refers to the evidence by Cronje, saying that it is not a fair trial but rather a "trial by ambush".
The state has completed its questioning of the weather expert, and a second state witness has been called up - Jacques Cronje who works for the Porsche centre in Johannesburg.
Charge of culpable homicide withdrawn against Duduzane Zuma
The second charge of culpable homicide that Duduzane Zuma was facing has been withdrawn, while the other still remains.
The case against former president Jacob Zuma's son commenced in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
Zuma was facing two charges of culpable homicide and a count of negligent driving relating to a car crash on February 1, 2014, on the M1 highway in Gauteng.
NOTE: The withdrawn charge relates to the death of Nanki Jeanette Mashaba, who died in hospital.
Zuma now faces one count of culpable homicide for the death of Phumzile Dube.
The state has called an expert witness from the SA Weather Service to testify about the weather conditions at the time of the accident. Zuma claims it had been raining and his car hit a pool of water which caused the vehicle to spin out of control.
According to News24 reporter Riaan Grobler, the state has withdrawn the second charge of culpable homicide since it had been established that Nanki Jeanette Mashaba, a passenger in the taxi that was rear-ended by Zuma's Porsche, had a pre-existing condition that caused her death in hospital, weeks after the incident.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had previously declined to prosecute Zuma, but changed its mind after lobby group AfriForum asked to privately prosecute him.
The State has withdrawn one count of culpable homicide against Duduzane Zuma.
Duduzane Zuma faces two charges of culpable homicide and a count of negligent driving relating to a car crash on February 1, 2014, on the M1 highway in Gauteng.
On the day, he was driving his Porsche when it rear-ended a minibus taxi, resulting in the death of Zimbabwean national, Phumzile Dube.
Another passenger, Nanki Jeanette Mashaba, who was injured in the accident, died in hospital several weeks later.
ICYMI:
Corruption charges against Duduzane Zuma withdrawn
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has dismissed claims that the provisional withdrawal of Duduzane Zuma's corruption case is tantamount to it not being ready to prosecute.
Zuma briefly appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg on Thursday, where the NPA placed the withdrawal decision on record.
Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told reporters outside court that the NPA had always been ready to prosecute, but it wanted to strengthen its case against Zuma by waiting for the cross-examination of former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
ICYMI:
Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide trial postponed to March
he culpable homicide case against Duduzane Zuma was postponed to March 26 in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.
Zuma faces two charges of culpable homicide and a count of negligent driving relating to a car crash on February 1, 2014, on the M1 highway in Gauteng.
On the day, he was driving his Porsche when it rear-ended a minibus taxi, resulting in the death of Zimbabwean national, Phumzile Dube.
Another passenger, Nanki Jeanette Mashaba, who was injured in the accident, died in hospital several weeks later.