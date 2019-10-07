 

LIVE | Gupta house was a private venue - Duduzane Zuma tells #StateCaptureInquiry

2019-10-07 10:06

Former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane is testifying at the state capture inquiry.

Duduzane Zuma.
Last Updated at 10:56
10:56
Zuma says that Jonas knew he was going to the Gupta residence
10:54

Zondo asks why the Gupta residence was used if it had nothing to do with the Gupta family and he (Zuma) had a house close to the Hyatt Hotel.

Zuma says he understands the point but it was "a private meeting between Hlongwane, Jonas & himself". Tweet from @CannyMaphanga

10:53

Mokoena says the meeting was moved to the Gupta residence simply to accommodate that there must be a Gupta brother present in the meeting.  

Zuma denies that

10:50
Duduzane has also previously dismissed Jonas' claims in an affidavit to the Zondo commission, citing that he met with Jonas because there were rumours that Jonas claimed businessman Fana Hlongwane had blackmailed him, @News24 reported. Tweet from @CannyMaphanga
10:49
Zuma confirms that a meeting at the Gupta compound did take place on October 23, 2015 and he confirms that he drove former Deputy Finance Minister, Mcebisi Jonas to the Gupta home. Tweet from @CannyMaphanga
10:49
Zuma replies that he had conducted so many meetings at the Gupta residence before and that his residence is the private residence and/or space he says he doesn't use his private residence for meetings. Tweet from @StateCaptureCom
10:47

Zuma says the meeting was private at the Gupta residence.  

Zondo is having difficulty in understanding that

10:45
Zuma insists that the Gupta residence was better to conduct a meeting
10:43

Zuma owns a property in Saxonwold.  

He admits he conducted "many meetings" from the Gupta residence

10:41

Mokoena challenges Zuma with Fana Hlongwane's evidence.  

Zuma dismisses that

10:40
Zuma says a meeting at Luthuli House (ANC headquarters) was not considered
10:39
Zuma says that Mcebisi Jonas was told that a private venue was being sought when he arrived the Hyatt hotel
10:38
Zuma confirms that a private venue at the Hyatt hotel could have been arranged
10:35
Mokoena turns to the Gupta residence
10:31
DCJ tells Zuma that the Commission has no particular referred vision with regards to any witness that may have said anything about him, he says this is the opportunity for him to give his own version on whatever that may have been said about him. Tweet from @StateCaptureCom
10:31
Zuma confirms that he was in a business relationship with the Guptas
10:29

Mokoena starts questioning.  

Wants Zuma to agree to "common cause issues"

10:28
"The whole point is to make sure I understand what your version is," says Zondo
10:27

Zondo reminds Zuma that his appearance before the commission is voluntary.  

He commends Zuma saying: It is a good decision

10:25
Duduzane Zuma is sworn in
10:21
The evidence leader for Duduzane Zuma's testimony is Advocate Phillip Mokoena SC. Tweet from @StateCaptureCom
10:18
Mokoena goes through document order
10:14
Zuma's legal team makes introductions
10:13
Evidence leader advocate Phillip Mokoena summarises correspondence between the commission and Zuma
10:11
Commission resumes, on the stand currently is Mr Duduzane Zuma and he is ready to start with his testimony before the commission. Tweet from @StateCaptureCom
10:10

Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo makes an order on Angelo Agrizzi cross-examination.  

Applicants may cross-examine Agrizzi

10:07
Duduzane Zuma waits to testify
10:06

Duduzane Zuma set to appear before state capture inquiry

Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma, is on Monday expected to appear before the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.
10:06
10:06

Zondo commission sends Zuma 80 questions about evidence given against him - report

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture has sent former president Jacob Zuma 80 questions about the evidence given against him in its hearings, according to a report.
10:06

Zuma was 'not truthful' when he testified about call to remove Maseko, state capture inquiry hears

Former chief director in the Presidency, Brent Simons, has accused former president Jacob Zuma of being "untruthful" when he testified before the state capture inquiry that he had not instructed late minister Collins Chabane to fire former Government Communication and Information Systems Themba Maseko.
10:06
10:06

Zuma: 'Some of my children have suffered as a result of me'

Former president Jacob Zuma told the state capture commission of inquiry chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that attempts to "assassinate his character" have resulted in his family suffering significant consequences. 

