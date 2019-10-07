LIVE | Gupta house was a private venue - Duduzane Zuma tells #StateCaptureInquiry
2019-10-07 10:06
Former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane is testifying at the state capture inquiry.
Zuma says that Jonas knew he was going to the Gupta
residence
Zondo asks why the Gupta residence was used if it had nothing to do with the Gupta family and he (Zuma) had a house close to the Hyatt Hotel.
Zuma says he understands the point but it was "a private meeting between Hlongwane, Jonas & himself".
Mokoena says the meeting was moved to the Gupta residence
simply to accommodate that there must be a Gupta brother present in the
meeting.
Zuma denies that
Duduzane has also previously dismissed Jonas' claims in an affidavit to the Zondo commission, citing that he met with Jonas because there were rumours that Jonas claimed businessman Fana Hlongwane had blackmailed him, @News24 reported.
Zuma confirms that a meeting at the Gupta compound did take place on October 23, 2015 and he confirms that he drove former Deputy Finance Minister, Mcebisi Jonas to the Gupta home.
Zuma replies that he had conducted so many meetings at the Gupta residence before and that his residence is the private residence and/or space he says he doesn't use his private residence for meetings.
Zuma says the meeting was private at the Gupta residence.
Zondo is having difficulty in understanding that
Zuma insists that the Gupta residence was better to conduct
a meeting
Zuma owns a property in Saxonwold.
He admits he conducted "many meetings" from the
Gupta residence
Mokoena challenges Zuma with Fana Hlongwane's evidence.
Zuma dismisses that
Zuma says a meeting at Luthuli House (ANC headquarters) was
not considered
Zuma says that Mcebisi Jonas was told that a private venue
was being sought when he arrived the Hyatt hotel
Zuma confirms that a private venue at the Hyatt hotel could
have been arranged
Mokoena turns to the Gupta residence
DCJ tells Zuma that the Commission has no particular referred vision with regards to any witness that may have said anything about him, he says this is the opportunity for him to give his own version on whatever that may have been said about him.
Zuma confirms that he was in a business relationship with
the Guptas
Mokoena starts questioning.
Wants Zuma to agree to "common cause issues"
"The whole point is to make sure I understand what your
version is," says Zondo
Zondo reminds Zuma that his appearance before the commission
is voluntary.
He commends Zuma saying: It is a good decision
Duduzane Zuma is sworn in
The evidence leader for Duduzane Zuma's testimony is Advocate Phillip Mokoena SC.
Mokoena goes through document order
Zuma's legal team makes introductions
Evidence leader advocate Phillip Mokoena summarises
correspondence between the commission and Zuma
Commission resumes, on the stand currently is Mr Duduzane Zuma and he is ready to start with his testimony before the commission.
Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo makes an order on Angelo
Agrizzi cross-examination.
Applicants may cross-examine Agrizzi
Duduzane Zuma waits to testify
